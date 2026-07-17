news
Understanding the Foundation Board’s Role in the FreeBSD Ecosystem
During BSDCan, the FreeBSD Foundation holds its annual meeting and Board elections. Following this year’s meeting, we are pleased to welcome Dave Cottlehuber to the FreeBSD Foundation Board of Directors. Take a minute to read this interview with Dave to learn more about his involvement with FreeBSD and why he joined the Foundation Board of Directors.
This transition also provides an opportunity to explain how the Foundation Board operates, how board members are elected, and how the Board’s role differs from Foundation staff and FreeBSD Project leadership. These distinctions are not always obvious from the outside, and we want to provide a clearer explanation of how the Foundation is governed.
More here:
-
FreeBSD Foundation Welcomes New Board Member: Dave Cottlehuber
FreeBSD Community member and former Core Representative, Dave Cottlehuber, was elected to the FreeBSD Foundation Board during the Annual Meeting on June 15, 2026. We sat down with Dave to learn more about his history with FreeBSD and what he’s most looking forward to accomplishing during his tenure.