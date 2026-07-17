The RP2354B combines dual 150MHz Arm Cortex-M33 cores with dual Hazard3 RISC-V cores. Two processing cores can operate at a time, allowing developers to use two Arm cores, two RISC-V cores, or a mixed configuration with one of each. The microcontroller also provides 520KB of SRAM, three programmable I/O blocks with 12 PIO state machines, and 2MB of stacked in-package QSPI flash.

The HackRF Pro follows the same general architecture as its predecessor but introduces several RF, processing, timing, and connectivity improvements. These include a flatter frequency response, removal of the characteristic center-frequency DC spike, an onboard temperature-compensated crystal oscillator, additional memory, RF shielding, and a USB Type-C connector.

When we talk about privacy online, we usually picture companies harvesting our data, platforms tracking our movements, governments peering into our accounts. We rarely picture a blind woman in Islamabad who closes her banking app because an unlabeled button has just forced her to either wait until she gets home to finish a task or do it at work and reveal her bank balance to a colleague.

There are many reasons why communities worldwide still lack meaningful Internet access, even decades after the Internet has become a staple of everyday life for others. Technical and policy limitations, geographic barriers, and high costs all play a part. More often than not, multiple factors are at play.

MKVToolNix 100 (codename “Do Hot Girls Like Chords”) is here to improve the job queue in the MKVToolNix GUI with a context menu for opening copies of the selected queue jobs in the multiplexer as new settings without removing the queue jobs, and the ability to search for job descriptions, outputs, warnings, and errors.

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Understanding the Foundation Board’s Role in the FreeBSD Ecosystem

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 17, 2026,

updated Jul 17, 2026



During BSDCan, the FreeBSD Foundation holds its annual meeting and Board elections. Following this year’s meeting, we are pleased to welcome Dave Cottlehuber to the FreeBSD Foundation Board of Directors. Take a minute to read this interview with Dave to learn more about his involvement with FreeBSD and why he joined the Foundation Board of Directors.

This transition also provides an opportunity to explain how the Foundation Board operates, how board members are elected, and how the Board’s role differs from Foundation staff and FreeBSD Project leadership. These distinctions are not always obvious from the outside, and we want to provide a clearer explanation of how the Foundation is governed.

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