Open Hardware/Modding: Right to Repair, ESP32, RISC-V, and More

I live in an old building, and I cannot hear the doorbell from my home office, which is a huge pain.

So the goal was to connect something to my doorbell that would wirelessly transmit a signal that I would then be able to integrate into Home Assistant.

Knowing nothing about how the bell is wired, first idea was to try and somehow attach an ESP32 to the bell that would then transmit a Zigbee signal. Looking online, I found a lot of solutions similar to my idea.

But after finding the schematics of the bell, I realized that the bell is powered by a bell transformer (which outputs 8-12 V AC) and the voltage at the gong is only present while someone presses the button.

Looking into batteries powered / deep-sleep solutions, and how long it takes for a Zigbee device to boot and join the network, I realized that this was a bad idea.