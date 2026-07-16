Games: PSP, Gaming Diary, Medieval Tournaments, GOG, and GNU/Linux

I read Joel's post today about how he keeps track of his gaming. I love reading about how other people go about time tracking, and his methods are completely different to mine. It inspired me to think about how I use and visualise the data that I collect every day. I use it for my week notes, it gets loaded in Exist and correlations are drawn. I never really 'look' at it though.

So I created a calendar for 2026! The game shown on the each date is the most played game for that day, with a leaderboard for January to June 2026 underneath. I find it fascinating to look back on the data like this: I can see the week that I got Tavern Keeper! I can see the few weeks that my wife and I played basically nothing but Stardew Valley. I can see the week that I fell in love with Raccoin.