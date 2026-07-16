news
Games: PSP, Gaming Diary, Medieval Tournaments, GOG, and GNU/Linux
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Joel Chrono ☛ How I keep track of my gaming
Decided to share the different ways I use to track my playtime on different platforms, including a surprise, an awesome tracker for the PSP!
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James Leighton ☛ My Gaming Diary – James Leighton
I read Joel's post today about how he keeps track of his gaming. I love reading about how other people go about time tracking, and his methods are completely different to mine. It inspired me to think about how I use and visualise the data that I collect every day. I use it for my week notes, it gets loaded in Exist and correlations are drawn. I never really 'look' at it though.
So I created a calendar for 2026! The game shown on the each date is the most played game for that day, with a leaderboard for January to June 2026 underneath. I find it fascinating to look back on the data like this: I can see the week that I got Tavern Keeper! I can see the few weeks that my wife and I played basically nothing but Stardew Valley. I can see the week that I fell in love with Raccoin.
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Medievalists.net ☛ The Rules of a Medieval Tournament
Medieval tournaments may have looked like chaotic contests, but by the fifteenth century they were governed by increasingly detailed rules. One of the best examples is the Tournament Regulations of Bamberg of 1478, which laid out who could compete, what weapons could be used, and even how participants were expected to behave.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Thief: Gold enters the GOG Preservation Program after the first community vote | GamingOnLinux
GOG Patrons (extra supporters of GOG) voted, and so Thief: Gold has officially entered the GOG Preservation Program joining many other games.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ GOG throws shade at Sony with "download it and save it forever" message | GamingOnLinux
With Sony's decision to stop selling games on disc for PlayStation consoles, they were of course going to get roasted by many - including GOG.com.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ You're the crew of the world's worst airline in Dear Passengers and it looks hilarious | GamingOnLinux
Dear Passengers could be the next huge "friendslop" hit, one where you and friends become the crew of the world's worst airline.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Get some fun co-op games with the Squad Goals Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
Time to cosy up with a friend with some fab co-op games available in the Squad Goals Humble Bundle. It's £8.98 for the entire bundle!
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GamingOnLinux ☛ It looks like iFixit won't be getting any more Steam Deck LCD spare parts | GamingOnLinux
Valve discontinued the last Steam Deck LCD model late in 2025, and it appears spare parts are going to become rare for it.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve adds a "Great on Machine" section to the Steam Machine library | GamingOnLinux
Valve continue to roll out changes to improve the user experience on the new Steam Machine, which now has a "Great on Machine" section in the Steam Library. This is available in the latest Beta update.