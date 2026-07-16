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FreeBSD Makes a Point or Takes Stance Against Reciprocal Licensing
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FreeBSD ☛ Represent FreeBSD in Your Community
Teaching others about FreeBSD and helping it grow doesn’t require a developer background — it just takes someone willing to show up and talk about why this project matters. Whether that’s presenting at a local meetup or bringing FreeBSD into a classroom, community advocacy is one of the most effective ways we grow the project.
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Licensing / Legal
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FreeBSD 16 Cleans House: No GPL Left in the Base System
The removal of GPL code from FreeBSD 16’s base system isn’t just housekeeping — it reflects a BSD vision of “software freedom” that differs from FSF, Gnu, and Linux.
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FreeBSD 16 Retires The Last Of Its GPL Code From Its Base System
The dialog implementation was the last piece of GNU GPL licensed software in FreeBSD's base system. The FreeBSD installer previously transitioned to using bsddialog in place of dialog and then dpv was the last user of dialog but itself since turned off and now retired.
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