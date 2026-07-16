news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 16, 2026



Quoting: Kubuntu 24.04 has finally become really neat —

Well, really, I think I'm finally pleased with the distro. It's been two years. And now that there's a new LTS available, I kind of feel rather hesitant. I wonder if the kernel will cooperate nicely with the Nvidia drivers, the whole X11-Wayland thingie, and of course, there might be possible upgrade issues. There's a distinct possibility that the experiment might not work, and I will need to reinstall the older LTS from scratch. It will be a bit annoying, to be fair, but then, it should work. After all, 'tis a test machine, so why not.

It's very nice to see a 2014 laptop still coping nicely with modern challenges. Well, reasonable modern challenges. When you look at forced deprecation of hardware for the sake of, well, whatever, it does make you wonder. Also, I look back at this year as Peak Internet. Back then, we had everything we have today minus the modern cancers of social media, extra surveillance and such. Back then, Ubuntu released their best LTS ever, to this day. This machine is more than a relic. It's a living piece of bittersweet nostalgia, the software equivalent of the Portuguese fado. But yeah. Enough rambling from me. Kubuntu 24.04 is finally great. And now I must test fate again. I need to see, most resolutely, if the 26.04 Raccoon is going to cooperate nicely with my system. The hope is high. 'Tis high indeed. Stay tuned.