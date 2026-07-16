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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 16, 2026



Quoting: The Linux Tax is real—and it's holding desktop Linux back —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

There's a famous quote that Jamie Zawinski that goes "...Linux is only free if your time has no value, and I find that my time is better spent doing things other than the endless moving-target-upgrade dance."

This was in response to the hours spent keeping Linux afloat, up to date, and configured, but this being the late '90s things were, of course, quite rough in penguin land. Today, Linux distros are far better, and you're much less likely to run into similar issues. Yet, while the Linux Tax has been lowered, it's not gone. The Linux Tax isn’t money—it’s time And time IS money

A PC monitor with a Linux terminal open showing the FastFetch output for Fedora. A closeup of a terminal that displays information for an Arch Linux system.-1 Installing nodejs and npm via the Terminal in Linux Mint. A terminal window shows the fastfetch output for an Arch Linux system. A terminal window shows the contents of the os-release file on Arch Linux.

A PC monitor with a Linux terminal open showing the FastFetch output for Fedora. A closeup of a terminal that displays information for an Arch Linux system.-1 Installing nodejs and npm via the Terminal in Linux Mint. A terminal window shows the fastfetch output for an Arch Linux system. A terminal window shows the contents of the os-release file on Arch Linux.

You don't have to pay literal dollars in order to use Linux, any friction between you and Linux that would not have existed on Windows or macOS costs something. The exact number depends on what you think your time is worth, as Zawinski said, but once you've accumulated hundreds or even thousands of dollars in time or lost productivity, you may start to question the wisdom of your OS choice.

The calculation of the tax is complicated even more by the fact that you don't pay it forever. Once you've built up the necessary knowledge, you probably don't have to spend that extra time anymore. Though it can still crop up from time to time. This makes the idea of a Linux Tax a problem for Linux' biggest fans and defenders, because they don't see it anymore.

Getting help is one way to defray or reduce the Linux Tax, but you either have to spend time in community forums, which might lead nowhere, or pay real dollars for formal support, in which case you might as well have paid that money to an OS that asks for it upfront.