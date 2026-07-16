news
Debian: DebConf26, dpkg, Freexian, and "final release of Debian on x86-32"
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Gunnar Wolf ☛ Gunnar Wolf: Got your keys ready for DebConf26?
And, as usual, I have set up the list of DebConf26
keysigning maps for everybody
involved.
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Steinar H Gunderson ☛ Steinar H. Gunderson: Looking at dpkg startup time
Five years or so ago, I had a look at trying to speed up dpkg's package installation; I concluded that it was probably possible to speed up, but that there was no appetite for this kind of large-scale changes. (You'd probably need to rewrite the transaction system to get rid of a lot of fsyncs, you'd ideally want to reduce the number of syscalls for unpack by io_uring and so on.)
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Freexian Collaborators: Debian Contributions: Python 3.14 as default transition, DebConf 26 preparations, debvm, pconr and more! (by Anupa Ann Joseph)
Debian has had Python 3.13 and 3.14 in
unstableand
testingsince December 2025, with Python 3.13 as the default version (
/usr/bin/python3= 3.13). This gave time for packages to implement support and detect issues in their test suites.
A slot to transition to 3.14 as default was requested from the release team in March, and they indicated that we would likely be able to schedule it in late June. In preparation, Stefano reviewed the open bugs against Python interpreters and squashed some in uploads of the latest point releases of Python: 3.13.14 and 3.14.6. Also in June, Python 3.15.0 beta 2 and beta 3 released.
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The Register UK ☛ A moment of silence, please, for the final release of Debian on x86-32
This week brings two point releases for both Debian 13 - aka “Trixie” - and Debian 12 - “Bookworm,” the latter now shuffling off into long-term support.
Debian 13.6 and Debian 12.15 are just the latest point releases of Trixie and Bookworm, but Debian 12.15 is also significant in another way: it marks the end of regular support for Debian 12, which is being handed over to the LTS team. That reduced level of support is scheduled to last until mid-2028.