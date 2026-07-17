Pocock-on-Sea: nomination for Clacton by-election, 13 August 2026

MKVToolNix 100 (codename “Do Hot Girls Like Chords”) is here to improve the job queue in the MKVToolNix GUI with a context menu for opening copies of the selected queue jobs in the multiplexer as new settings without removing the queue jobs, and the ability to search for job descriptions, outputs, warnings, and errors.

Highlights of Wayland 1.26 include a new wl_pointer.warp event to notify a new pointer position without an end-user-initiated motion event, a new wl_fixes.ack_global_remove request to address races related to global remove events, and a new wl_display_remove_socket_fd() function to remove sockets that were previously added via the wl_display_add_socket_fd() function.

When we talk about privacy online, we usually picture companies harvesting our data, platforms tracking our movements, governments peering into our accounts. We rarely picture a blind woman in Islamabad who closes her banking app because an unlabeled button has just forced her to either wait until she gets home to finish a task or do it at work and reveal her bank balance to a colleague.

There are many reasons why communities worldwide still lack meaningful Internet access, even decades after the Internet has become a staple of everyday life for others. Technical and policy limitations, geographic barriers, and high costs all play a part. More often than not, multiple factors are at play.

The RP2354B combines dual 150MHz Arm Cortex-M33 cores with dual Hazard3 RISC-V cores. Two processing cores can operate at a time, allowing developers to use two Arm cores, two RISC-V cores, or a mixed configuration with one of each. The microcontroller also provides 520KB of SRAM, three programmable I/O blocks with 12 PIO state machines, and 2MB of stacked in-package QSPI flash.

The HackRF Pro follows the same general architecture as its predecessor but introduces several RF, processing, timing, and connectivity improvements. These include a flatter frequency response, removal of the characteristic center-frequency DC spike, an onboard temperature-compensated crystal oscillator, additional memory, RF shielding, and a USB Type-C connector.

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Pocock-on-Sea: nomination for Clacton by-election, 13 August 2026

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 17, 2026



Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock.

11:30 Fri, 17 Jul 2026

17 July 1882 is the birthday of my great grandfather, the ANZAC hero Sgt Robert Pocock. He had already completed three years military service before the war but when the empire called, he re-enlisted and came to the UK in a boat.

Coincidentally, 17 July is also the date that nominations close in the Clacton-on-Sea by-election.

On 13 August, the residents of Clacton-on-Sea are being asked to rise to the occasion and vote for the candidate who will best represent the interests of the region, the nation and the Commonwealth.

In other words, should people make a tactical vote for a man with a bin on his head or a strategic vote for the great-grandson of an ANZAC hero?

Launching the Pocock-on-Sea campaign

There were so many news reports after the previous member resigned from his post. The date of his resignation, 7 July, coincides with the anniversary of the London underground terrorist bombings from 2005. One of his colleagues, Ann Widdecombe, was very regrettably killed the following day.

Ever since then, news reports discussed the egos of novelty candidates. If the Essex Lion was to appear on the ballot paper, I suspect it would have an equally good chance of winning. I have yet to see a single report about the real, day-to-day issues facing residents of the district.

In a parody of this situation, I have chosen the codename Pocock-on-Sea for the operation to unleash an Australian upon London's Establishment.

Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson both endorsed Australianism

The outgoing candidate and the former prime minister have both publicly called for the replacement of UK policies with Australian policy.

Clacton residents now have the opportunity to take up the nearest pair of scissors and cut out the middleman. Why pay for Nigel Farage to copy Australian policies when you can simply have a real Australian like me?

Police already investigating foreign election influence

In 2024, I contested the European Parliament election for the most disadvantaged region in Europe, Ireland's Midlands North West.

On 6 June 2024, the day before voting, members of the Debianism cult distributed a falsified legal document in contempt of court. The timing of the malicious publication was clearly an attack on the democratic process. In 2025, it was revealed that a key member of the group engaged in that vendetta is a registered sex offender from Florida. Other members of the group have repeatedly and publicly expressed support for violence.

Subsequently, I published a detailed history of the dispute, demonstrating how another collaborator in the group died on our wedding day in 2011. His wife became the mayor of Basel. Imagine having that death on your mind on your wedding anniversary every year. As with everything in Switzerland, there is extreme embarrassment about the whole affair because it was part of the Debian suicide cluster.

Many people in Clacton-on-Sea are deeply concerned about the risks of social control media for their children. If this online culture is not even safe for the people who created it, how can it be safe for kids?

Mental health, in general, is a big issue for the region.

The Deep Blue State

There is a lot of news about the Deep State and the Establishment at the moment. Are they real?

People are invited to read my blog post Google, FSFE and Child Labor and the efforts made by IBM Red Hat to censor the blog. A legal panel made a verdict of harassment, stating that my company, my family and I are the victims. (evidence bundle)

In Switzerland, the deputy head of the financial regulator resigned immediately after I proved they failed to prevent exploitation of cross-border workers in the insurance industry.

In 2017, the Fellowship elected me on 25 April, ANZAC Day, in the German FSFE. I immediately began rooting out the corruption and identity fraud.

In 2025, I filed a law suit against these free software cults in the US Federal Court. The judge has temporarily dismissed some parts of the case and ordered other parts of the case to be reintroduced in New York's state court. The sections that were dismissed are subject to an appeal. Evidence about these cults is revealed in the crowdfunding video.

United Nations appearance

Here are the comments I made at the United Nations Forum on Business and Human Rights in 2018. These comments were made before the sale of Twitter to Elon Musk.

To learn more about my work, please see the crowdfunding video about shaming and censoring in open source software cults.

Conflict in Straight of Hormuz was anticipated - twice

President Trump was elected for the first time on my birthday. In the week of his first inauguration, I published this blog anticipating war in the Straight of Hormuz.

In the week of Trump's second election by the American people, I repeated the prediction in this blog.

Clacton-on-Sea has an amazing opportunity to upgrade from Trump's lap-dog to a bona-fide Trump Whisperer.

Volunteers are more important than donations

The party of the incumbent candidate has over 260,000 members. Many of them will be asked to come to Clacton-on-Sea for a day or a weekend doorknocking on behalf of their candidate.

If people want to see a real expert on cybersecurity, open source software, cryptocurrencies and other digital freedoms elected into the UK Parliament, it is vital to spread the word about my campaign and come to speak to residents in person on the next four weekends or any other days when you are available.

There are direct trains from London's Liverpool Street station to Clacton-on-Sea. People can also take any other train to Colchester and then use the local train or bus into the region. People traveling by car can follow signs for Colchester. After passing Colchester, there are signs pointing towards Clacton-on-Sea.

Call for Nigel Farage, champion of the imperial system of weights and measures, to run a mile against an Australian candidate

Politicians frequently talk about running for election. The public is fed up with this talk. If you say you want to run and if you are going to force the council staff to change their summer holiday plans and organise an election at huge public expense then you need to run when you say you want to run.

In other words, dust off your trainers.

The story of the four-minute-mile was closely intertwined with the enthusiasm for an Anglo-Australian grudge match.

Farage has refused to debate other candidates so I'm calling for him to prove his love for the mile with me.

Call for other candidates to stand aside and support me

If Count Binface stands aside and endorses the Pocock-on-Sea campaign, should I appoint Binface as my ambassador to Washington as a consolation prize?

My profile page.

More blogs about the Pocock-on-Sea campaign for Clacton-on-Sea. █

Image source: Pocock-on-Sea