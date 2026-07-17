Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

I don't read posts in my feed reader to look at styles, I do it to consume content - to read their thoughts.

I use my feed reader because it's configured exactly how I like it. The colors are tweaked to a palette that's pleasing to my eyes and doesn't cause strain. The font family, font size, and other elements are customizable and configured exactly how I like them.

I can't tell you how many times I've opened a great blog post and struggled to read it and had to enable Reader Mode in my browser just to get through it.