news
Standards/Consortia: ITU, USB, HEIC, and More
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Internet Society ☛ New ITU Report Finds Community Networks Are Key to Reaching the Unconnected
A new ITU report examines how community-centered connectivity efforts are helping connect people living beyond the geographic or business reach of traditional last-mile connectivity models.
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APNIC ☛ Rethinking non‑access stratum timers for LEO satellite constellations in 5G and beyond
In our recent work, we proposed AstroTimer, a lightweight framework for sizing Non‑Access Stratum (NAS) timers specifically for LEO Satellite Networks (LSNs). The work shows that getting the timers right can meaningfully reduce registration latency, lower signalling load on core Network Functions (NFs), and conserve User Equipment (UE) energy, all without modifying 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) procedures or message flows.
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Hackaday ☛ A USB Port By Any Other Color…
We have a few problem USB hubs ourselves, so it might be worth doing this to any you have lying around. The first clue: most of the connectors on the PCB only have four pins. On closer examination, the hub appears to be a USB 3.0 extension cable with a USB 2.0 hub made from two HS8836A chips.
Not only are these USB 2-only, but all the ports on an HS8836A also share the same USB 1.1 bandwidth. Some hubs can provide multiple ports full 1.1 bandwidth, using the higher-speed USB protocol to the PC as a backhaul.
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Marcin Wichary ☛ “If HEIC has no haters I’m dead.”
Of course, Walsh put a finger on the scale with her initial example, but HEIC stands out as a favorite least favorite. I understand this is mostly out of its limited support, raising a question whether Apple spent the right amount of time socializing and incentivizing its adoption – even on a Mac, you can’t escape blank stares the moment you drag it into many websites/web apps: [...]