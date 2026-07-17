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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 17, 2026



Quoting: Does Linux really run faster than Windows? I tested both to find out —

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Linux users love to talk about how much faster their systems are compared to Windows, and you might wonder what kind of performance boosts they're actually talking about. I decided to do a few of my own tests to get some answers.

I have a Windows-Linux dual-boot configuration on my main desktop PC. While I prefer using the Linux desktop, I wanted to see if I was just imagining the speed gains I'd convinced myself I was getting by most days leaving Windows 11 out of the question.