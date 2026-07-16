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Sixty Days
Exactly 60 days ago (May 17) we moved all the shells to their own dedicated tank and they are thriving. 3 weeks in it looked like the water needed extra treatment, but with some chemical agents we can keep the algae under control.
In less than 60 days from now this laptop will reach 1,000 days of uptime:
19:24:48 up 945 days, 10:36, 2 users, load average: 7.57, 7.31, 7.16
After 60 years England still cannot win the coveted international cup, but at least we had a good time out and 30 days from now the local team can get its first cup (or shield) with its new head coach, for the manager said goodbye two months ago. █
Image source: Max 60 road speed