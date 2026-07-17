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Slopfarms Rejoice as After Boss of Linus Torvalds Receives Millions to Promote Slop Plagiarism, Then Torvalds Becomes His Master's (Money) Voice
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Linus Torvalds rebukes anti-AI stances in the Linux kernel code review process, says 'Linux is not one of those anti-AI projects' — creator embraces Hey Hi (AI) as just a tool and 'clearly a useful one'
Linus Torvalds, Linux's creator and kernel manager, has seemingly taken an accepting stance of AI-assisted tooling.
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Linus Torvalds backs AI coding tools in Linux kernel, tells critics to fork off [Ed: #StallmanWasRight (about Linus Torvalds)]
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Linus Torvalds to AI Critics in Linux Community: 'Fork It or Walk Away'
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Dolphin Publications B V ☛ Torvalds opens the door to AI
Linus Torvalds has spoken out with unusual clarity about the role of AI in the development of the Linux kernel. According to the founder of Linux, the project is not opposed to the use of AI, and developers who have fundamental objections to it should not expect the community to change course. In his view, anyone who wants to keep AI out of kernel development would be better off starting their own fork of Linux or leaving the project.
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Linus Torvalds tells anti-AI devs to 'fork it'
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Virtualization ☛ Linux Creator Plants Foot on AI Open Source Contribution Issue
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TechRadar ☛ Linus Torvalds says Linux is not "anti-AI", tells haters to 'fork it' and 'just walk away' [Ed: Losing credibility because of bribes to LF]
Linux creator Linus Torvalds has ultimately concluded that, while developers won't be discouraged from using AI tools to help with their coding needs, artificial intelligence shall not be mandatory and nobody is being forced to use it.
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Hot Hardware ☛ Linux Creator Linus Torvalds To Anti-AI Devs: Go Fork Yourself
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OPAQUE Joins the Linux Foundation’s Appia Foundation and Agentic AI Foundations to Advance Open [Ed: More slop bribes to LF, so in turn Torvalds needs to play along with slop]
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Linux Foundation Launches x402 Foundation to Standardize AI Agent Payments Over HTTP