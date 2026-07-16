WordPress 7.1 Beta is Out, But WordPress Has Become Slop-ware

The only thing I’m wrestling with about the Pika experiment is how quickly I switched my URL and now I feel I’ve abandoned my previous audience. [...] I really dislike that Wordpress took a decision to put AI everywhere to the point it made the posting experience worse and it’s a lot better to post content on Pika but I am left with the thought of those that I left behind and should I make some changes again. I’m unsure of what to do at the moment but I might recreate some of my older posts that I liked.