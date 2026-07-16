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Half of Red Hat's Latest Official Pages Are Promotion of Slop Plagiarism (IBM's Agenda)
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Red Hat ☛ Run Claude Code locally with vLLM and OpenShift AI
These days, most developers are using some kind of Hey Hi (AI) coding assistant, whether that's Claude Code, Codex, or one of the many open source agents out there (84% are using or plan to use Hey Hi (AI) tools, according to the latest Stack Overflow Developer Survey). But here's the thing: while you might be running the agent on your own machine, you're still using a proprietary, third-party LLM underneath.
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Red Hat ☛ Red Hat build of Agent Sandbox: Isolated workload management with Kubernetes
Red Hat build of Agent Sandbox provides developers with a programmable API for running workloads in isolated environments, without requiring knowledge of the underlying sandboxing technology. Developers request a sandbox, and the platform delivers one. Whether Kata Containers (through OpenShift sandboxed containers) or another runtime provides the underlying isolation, the platform administrator makes that choice, not the developer.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Two-node OpenShift with fencing improves reliability at the edge
However, achieving high availability traditionally requires a three-node cluster to establish a reliable quorum. The primary factor driving organizations toward alternative topologies for large-scale edge deployments is the prohibitive cost of powering, maintaining, and deploying a third node across hundreds or thousands of sites—a motivation that has only grown stronger in light of the recent steep increase in hardware prices.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Physical AI: Physical operations are broken, a new kind of intelligence is needed [Ed: Slop all day long from IBM Red Hat, a floundering company]
These are structural problems, and incremental improvements within the current model aren't going to fix them.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Moving from PoC to production: Delivering real business value with Red Hat AI 3.4 [Ed: Red Hat infatuated with slop because IBM is desperate to fake novelty]
For organizations currently struggling to push AI past the proof-of-concept (PoC) stage and into fully operational, revenue-driving production environments, this update addresses those exact challenges. A recently commissioned Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study highlighted that Red Hat AI delivered an impressive 233% ROI by drastically driving up operational efficiency and lowering development barriers.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Demystifying agentic AI: How to build production-ready AIOps with open source models [Ed: IBM Red Hat is promoting slop, a pyramid scheme]
Smallest, fastest, limited reasoning