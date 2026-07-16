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GNU/Linux on More Than 1 in 10 Laptops/Desktops in Israel, Based on statCounter
Last month: GNU/Linux in Israel Nearing 10% "Market Share" Based on statCounter
This month: (based on statCounter)
Israel has a large technology sector (relative to its size), so maybe it's not too shocking that many there adopt and move to GNU/Linux.
As shown above, the adoption of Free software is steady and gradual. Last month GNU/Linux exceeded 10% there. Windows continues to fall. █
Image source: Tall office buildings in Tel Aviv, Israel