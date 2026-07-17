The RP2354B combines dual 150MHz Arm Cortex-M33 cores with dual Hazard3 RISC-V cores. Two processing cores can operate at a time, allowing developers to use two Arm cores, two RISC-V cores, or a mixed configuration with one of each. The microcontroller also provides 520KB of SRAM, three programmable I/O blocks with 12 PIO state machines, and 2MB of stacked in-package QSPI flash.

The HackRF Pro follows the same general architecture as its predecessor but introduces several RF, processing, timing, and connectivity improvements. These include a flatter frequency response, removal of the characteristic center-frequency DC spike, an onboard temperature-compensated crystal oscillator, additional memory, RF shielding, and a USB Type-C connector.

MKVToolNix 100 (codename “Do Hot Girls Like Chords”) is here to improve the job queue in the MKVToolNix GUI with a context menu for opening copies of the selected queue jobs in the multiplexer as new settings without removing the queue jobs, and the ability to search for job descriptions, outputs, warnings, and errors.

Highlights of Wayland 1.26 include a new wl_pointer.warp event to notify a new pointer position without an end-user-initiated motion event, a new wl_fixes.ack_global_remove request to address races related to global remove events, and a new wl_display_remove_socket_fd() function to remove sockets that were previously added via the wl_display_add_socket_fd() function.

When we talk about privacy online, we usually picture companies harvesting our data, platforms tracking our movements, governments peering into our accounts. We rarely picture a blind woman in Islamabad who closes her banking app because an unlabeled button has just forced her to either wait until she gets home to finish a task or do it at work and reveal her bank balance to a colleague.

There are many reasons why communities worldwide still lack meaningful Internet access, even decades after the Internet has become a staple of everyday life for others. Technical and policy limitations, geographic barriers, and high costs all play a part. More often than not, multiple factors are at play.

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Technical Computer Scientist and Free Software Expert Running for a Seat (Clacton-on-Sea by-Election)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 17, 2026



Just don't say "AI", please ...

A couple of hours ago (we are told that this is how it works) the media was formally told that the appellant Daniel Pocock is included in the list of candidates. He was formally revealed to the media as a man who can replace toxic politicians in Ireland. "This news is embargoed," he told me earlier this week, so "please do not mention it publicly until you see me mention it on my blog or the public announcement from the authorities tomorrow."

Well, the news is out and we decided to replicate his candidacy announcement here as he has long been supportive of us and we wish to reciprocate.

"The final deadline for nominations is 4pm on 17 July," he told me. "Shortly after the deadline, the Returning Officer will issue the full list of candidates to all the media."

That's 2 hours ago.

"Please consider having a blog post of your own ready to release about "Daniel Pocock", "Clacton-on-Sea by-election"."

Noted. We're going to keep an eye on how he gets on as an independent candidate, which isn't easy (no recognition of party means policies are harder to decipher and campaigning budget is minuscule).

We envision he'll soon do some media interviews and some Web pages will help bring exposure to his message. █

Image source: Daniel Pocock