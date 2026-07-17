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Technical Computer Scientist and Free Software Expert Running for a Seat (Clacton-on-Sea by-Election)
Just don't say "AI", please...
A couple of hours ago (we are told that this is how it works) the media was formally told that the appellant Daniel Pocock is included in the list of candidates. He was formally revealed to the media as a man who can replace toxic politicians in Ireland. "This news is embargoed," he told me earlier this week, so "please do not mention it publicly until you see me mention it on my blog or the public announcement from the authorities tomorrow."
Well, the news is out and we decided to replicate his candidacy announcement here as he has long been supportive of us and we wish to reciprocate.
"The final deadline for nominations is 4pm on 17 July," he told me. "Shortly after the deadline, the Returning Officer will issue the full list of candidates to all the media."
That's 2 hours ago.
"Please consider having a blog post of your own ready to release about "Daniel Pocock", "Clacton-on-Sea by-election"."
Noted. We're going to keep an eye on how he gets on as an independent candidate, which isn't easy (no recognition of party means policies are harder to decipher and campaigning budget is minuscule).
We envision he'll soon do some media interviews and some Web pages will help bring exposure to his message. █
Image source: Daniel Pocock