Free and Open Source Software, Benchmark, and Review

This is a new series looking at the Beelink EQi Core 3 304 mini PC running Linux. In this series, I’ll put the Beelink mini PC through its paces from a Linux perspective, comparing it with other systems to see how it performs in real-world Linux use.

The Beelink EQi Core 3 304 is a recent addition to Beelink’s EQ range of compact PCs. It’s built around Intel’s Wildcat Lake Core 3 304 processor, a 5-core, 5-thread chip comprising one performance core and four low-power efficiency cores. The processor integrates Xe3-LPG graphics and currently has a CPU Mark of 11,720. The review unit comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 6400MT/s memory and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, giving the system a capable hardware base for everyday desktop use, office work, media playback and lighter Linux workloads.

The machine is currently listed at $509, equivalent to around £380 at current exchange rates. That makes it considerably more expensive than many entry-level mini PCs, although the specification includes dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, 10GbE and 2.5GbE networking, and a built-in 85W power supply.