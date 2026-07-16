Free and Open Source Software, Benchmark, and Review

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Internet Society

Digital Coercion: How Inaccessible Design Strips Financial Privacy

When we talk about privacy online, we usually picture companies harvesting our data, platforms tracking our movements, governments peering into our accounts. We rarely picture a blind woman in Islamabad who closes her banking app because an unlabeled button has just forced her to either wait until she gets home to finish a task or do it at work and reveal her bank balance to a colleague.

The Need to Reimagine the WSIS Forum

The World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum 2026 confirmed that there is a strong appetite for global collaboration on digital development. But it also highlighted the need to rethink how the forum turns global commitments into measurable results.

9to5Linux

MKVToolNix 100 MKV Manipulation Tool Brings New Features and Enhancements

MKVToolNix 100 (codename “Do Hot Girls Like Chords”) is here to improve the job queue in the MKVToolNix GUI with a context menu for opening copies of the selected queue jobs in the multiplexer as new settings without removing the queue jobs, and the ability to search for job descriptions, outputs, warnings, and errors.

COSMIC 1.3 Desktop Environment Released with Frosted Glass Effect

Coming two weeks after COSMIC 1.2, the COSMIC 1.3 release introduces the highly anticipated Frosted Glass effect that makes your graphical session transparent. Frosted Glass can be tweaked from the Appearance page in COSMIC Settings, under the Style section.

Clonezilla Live 3.3.3 Disk Imaging Tool Adds Reverse-Connection Network Cloning

Powered by Linux kernel 7.0.14 and based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of July 5th, 2026, Clonezilla Live 3.3.3 updates the ocs-onthefly tool with support for reverse-connection network cloning and the ability to handle setups with multiple disks that have existing partitions, and adds the network-manager-tui package to the live system so you can use NetworkManager‘s text-mode interface.

Blender 5.2 LTS Released with New Fill Tool and Thin Wall Mode, Other Changes

Highlights of Blender 5.2 LTS include a brand new Fill tool, a new Bevel node, new Geometry bundles, a new Sample Sound node to pull frequency data from audio files, support for Geometry nodes in empty objects, and support for node-based physics simulations powered by Geometry nodes.

System76 Launches Next-Gen Adder Pro Linux Laptop with 2K OLED Display

The new Adder Pro Linux laptop is a workstation-caliber horsepower featuring a durable and lightweight magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis, a vivid 15.3-inch 2K OLED glossy display with 2560×1600 resolution, 500 nits brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 10-bit RGB native colors (1.07 billion colors), 16:10 aspect ratio, and 165Hz refresh rate.

KDE Plasma 6.7.3 Is Out to Disable Keyboard Accent-Color Syncing by Default

Coming two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.7.2, the KDE Plasma 6.7.3 update is here to disable KDE’s Kameleon system service by default to prevent it from applying accent colors to your keyboard due to incoming support for Steam Machine’s LED strip, which will ship in KDE Plasma 6.8 and will also enable RGB keyboard backlighting support on more keyboards.

LinuxGizmos.com

Clintech Pico Board exposes all 48 RP2354B GPIOs in Pico-compatible form factor

The RP2354B combines dual 150MHz Arm Cortex-M33 cores with dual Hazard3 RISC-V cores. Two processing cores can operate at a time, allowing developers to use two Arm cores, two RISC-V cores, or a mixed configuration with one of each. The microcontroller also provides 520KB of SRAM, three programmable I/O blocks with 12 PIO state machines, and 2MB of stacked in-package QSPI flash.

Tronlong TLT153-MiniEVM pairs quad-core Cortex-A7 processing with a Xuantie E907 RISC-V core

The Allwinner T153 is manufactured on a 22nm process and combines four Arm Cortex-A7 cores running at up to 1.608GHz with a 600MHz Xuantie E907 RISC-V core.

Ka-Ro QS93 and QS95 solder-down modules come with Linux evaluation boards

The QS93 is based on the NXP i.MX 9352 processor, which includes two Arm Cortex-A55 application cores running at up to 1.7GHz and a 250MHz Cortex-M33 core for real-time processing. The processor also integrates an Arm Ethos-U65 microNPU and NXP’s EdgeLock secure enclave.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.18

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

news

Free and Open Source Software, Benchmark, and Review

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 16, 2026

Beelink EQi 304 Mini PC

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
COSMIC 1.3 Desktop Environment Released with Frosted Glass Effect

  
COSMIC 1.3 desktop environment is now available with support for the Frosted Glass effect, updated components and translations, as well as various improvements and bug fixes.

 
Blender 5.2 LTS Released with New Fill Tool and Thin Wall Mode, Other Changes

  
Blender 5.2 LTS open-source 3D graphics software is now available for download with new Fill tool, new Thin Wall mode, new Sample Sound node, a new Bevel node, and many other changes.

 
Linux Associated With Ads, Fake Currencies, Some Graphics News

  
kernel and more

 
Fuzzing or Fuzz Hype in Relation to Linux Bugs

  
recent coverage

 
System76 Launches Next-Gen Adder Pro Linux Laptop with 2K OLED Display

  
System76 launches new-generation Adder Pro Linux laptop with a 2K OLED display, up to 96GB RAM, up to 4TB storage, NVIDIA RTX 50 Series graphics, and Intel Core Ultra 7 356H.


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
Google ordered to open Android and Search to rivals in Europe

 
This one tweak made my Linux PC closer to a Steam machine

  
Part of what makes SteamOS feel polished is its controller-first Game Mode UI, first popularized on the Steam Deck

 
The Linux Tax is real—and it's holding desktop Linux back

  
There's a famous quote that Jamie Zawinski that goes "...Linux is only free if your time has no value

 
From Days to Hours: IPFire's RISC-V Builds Get a Real Machine

  
Despite these smaller issues, our Milk-V Jupiter 2 has now been added to our build system for IPFire 2 and it has started to compile the nightly builds

 
Free and Open Source Software, Benchmark, and Review

  
This is a new series looking at the Beelink EQi Core 3 304 mini PC running Linux

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related news and views

 
Games: PSP, Gaming Diary, Medieval Tournaments, GOG, and GNU/Linux

  
today's gaming picks

 
Android Leftovers

  
I found this Android Auto feature so useful it made me switch from CarPlay

 
Pickford's Error [original]

  
Maybe in 2030 England will bring home an international trophy

 
I switched to COSMIC and discovered the dual-monitor workspace feature KDE should have shipped with

  
So I've been caught up on the COSMIC hype train. I've been a loyal KDE user for about a year now

 
I removed GNOME and my laptop battery lasted 40 minutes longer — this is what I replaced it with

  
There’s a common misconception that battery life on Linux is far superior to that of Windows

 
Windows vs. Linux gaming: Test reveals clear winner, but community disagrees

  
Linux has evolved into a serious alternative for PC gamers in recent years

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software / Programming / Standards Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Kubuntu 24.04 has finally become really neat

  
Here's a somewhat sad philosophical question: how long does it take for Ubuntu-based LTS to truly become LTS stable

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GNU/Linux on Consoles and Games (or DRM) on GNU/Linux

  
gaming picks

 
Engineer shoves Linux peg through Sega 32X-shaped hole

  
'Performance is abysmal, bus contention is bonkers, but it does work'

 
Linux.org and Linux (Kernel) Leftovers

  
5 more stories

 
Distributions and Operating Systems: Haiku, openSUSE, Ubuntu, and More

  
OS leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software or Sharing Leftovers

  
FOSS and sharing

 
Content Management Systems (CMS): Bear, Bugs, and WordPress/WordCamp

  
WWW platforms

 
Interoperability and Standards: General Court of the European Union (General Court), RSS, Jabber, and More

  
news about standards

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Debian: Xdebug Integration, Debian 12.15 and 13.6 Released

  
Debian leftovers

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Wonders of Web Weaving, Late Night Linux, and What’s in the SOSS?

  
new episodes

 
Mozilla, Firefox, Thunderbird, and Thundermail

  
Some Mozilla blog posts

 
FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty Leftovers

  
"Stop the GUARD Act", "Europe’s Digital Sovereignty"

 
GNU Projects: GIMP Interview with Liam Quin and Emacs News

  
3 picks for today

 
OpenBSD and FreeBSD News

  
3 picks regarding BSDs

 
Games: ScummVM, Godot, and Tech Ruining Sport

  
gaming picks

 
GNOME OS, GNOME Crosswords, and "GNOME Wants to Let You Test Experimental Features Without Breaking Anything"

  
GNOME news

 
KDE Linux, Klipper, and KeepSecret

  
KDE leftovers

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More

  
devices and more

 
Red Hat, Fedora, and the Ongoing Slop ("AI") Circus of IBM

  
Red Hat mostly

 
Applications: AppManager, Xournal++, EasyOS Graphical Installer, and More

  
software picks

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
patches and more

 
Microsoft Breaks New Record for Holes

  
Microsoft, well done!

 
United States Of America: GNU/Linux is Winning [original]

  
Regardless of the final score, GNU/Linux is already winning

 
Staying Behind to Produce More Original Stories [original]

  
Today or yesterday I began experimenting with a new approach

 
Will England Play Spain? [original]

  
This week we are altering workflows to increase our overall output

 
MKVToolNix 100 MKV Manipulation Tool Brings New Features and Enhancements

  
MKVToolNix 100 open-source Matroska (MKV) manipulation software is now available for download with new MKVToolNix GUI features, mkvmerge improvements, and various other chnages.

 
statCounter Sees GNU/Linux on 1 in 13 Laptops/Desktops [original]

  
GNU/Linux gaining

 
Linux 7.2, Third RC (rc3)

  
now out

 
Android Leftovers

  
I stopped using Google Maps in Android Auto and switched to an open-source navigator that respects my privacy

 
After almost two years, KDE Plasma’s animations finally look good again on Nvidia cards

  
If you've used KDE Plasma on an Nvidia card lately and felt the animations weren't as smooth as they could be, it's not just you

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
IBM's Trouble is Also Red Hat's Problem [original]

  
One can expect the PIPs ("silent layoffs") to pick up pace

 
Games: Best of Killer Bundle, HYPERWIRED, Pulsebreaker, and More

  
new from GamingOnLinux

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Android Leftovers

  
LineageOS proves you can de-Google your Android phone without ruining your life

 
Every major Linux distro wants COSMIC, and it hasn't even finished its first year

  
The cool thing about Linux is that

 
I'm a serial Linux distro hopper - these 7 signs mean it's time to switch

  
If you're looking to try a different Linux distribution

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
KDE Plasma 6.7.3 Is Out to Disable Keyboard Accent-Color Syncing by Default

  
KDE Plasma 6.7.3 is now available as the third maintenance update to the KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment series with more improvements and bug fixes.

 
GNU/Linux at 6% in Africa [original]

  
It seems clear Windows sank again

 
Society Needs Free Software [original]

  
Free software is computer software (code) that respects the liberty and will of its respective user or users

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, the Web, and Standards

  
FOSS and more

 
Graphics, Debian, and More

  
today's leftovers

 
System76 Launches New Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with 18-Hour Battery Life

  
System76 launches new Lemur Pro ultraportable Linux laptop with all-day battery life, Intel Core Ultra processors, and a 16-inch variant.

 
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and This Week in Linux

  
a pair of new episodes

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
FSF / Software Freedom Updates, Slop Industry Distorts the Meaning of Digital Sovereignty

  
Freedom issues in the news

 
News About Ubuntu 26.04, Ubuntu 26.10, and "NVIDIA 610 Driver Coming Soon to the Official Ubuntu Repository"

  
Ubuntu leftovers

 
Applications: Scrcpy 4.1, Biopass, and Limine

  
software in GNU/Linux

 
today's howtos

  
only 3 more for now

 
Games: SuperTuxKart Evolution, New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, and Can Counter-Strike 2 Run on GNU/Linux?

  
gaming leftovers

 
Google Summer of Code KDE Work, This Week in GNOME, and GNOME’s Built-in Night Light

  
KDE and GNOME leftovers

 
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
Recent Fedora and IBM news

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Commodore, ESP32, and More

  
Hardware projects

 
Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi Linux Tablet Is Now Available to Order for $989 USD

  
Juno Computers launches the Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi Linux-powered tablet with a 2K display, 16GB RAM, an Intel Ultra 5-115U processor, four desktop environments, and Debian GNU/Linux or Ubuntu.

 
New Linux Patches Reveal What Comes Next From Intel

  
3 new picks or recent news

 
Apple and GNU/Linux Containers

  
a pair of reports

 
Clonezilla Live 3.3.3 Disk Imaging Tool Adds Reverse-Connection Network Cloning

  
Clonezilla Live 3.3.3 disk imaging/cloning tool is now available for download with reverse-connection network cloning support, Memtest86+ 8.10, improved support for netboot clients, and more.

 
GNU/Linux Reaches 6% in Tanzania [original]

  
That's what statCounter is seeing anyway

 
Resilience Restored [original]

  
We envision no repetition of it

 
GNU/Linux "Market Share" Estimate Continues to Climb [original]

  
Based on the estimates from statCounter, the US plays a large part in this positive trend

 
today's howtos

  
howtos for now

 
Games: Denuvo DRM, CorsixTH 0.70, and More

  
latest from GamingOnLinux

 
Red Hat on Slop and Kubernetes News

  
redhat.com mostly

 
KDE Plasma 6.8 will finally fix the worst part of Spectacle

  
When you install Plasma, you also get excellent tools such as KDE Connect

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Without Open Standards, Nothing Fits

  
LibreOffice’s Italo Vignoli argues that open standards are not just technical details

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Site Community News [original]

  
We are now catching up with a backlog of online news

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Wireshark 4.6.7 Released; lots more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Debian 13.6 “Trixie” Released with 124 Bug Fixes and 120 Security Updates

  
Debian 13.6 is now available for download as a new point release to Debian 13 “Trixie” with 124 bug fixes and 120 security updates.

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Games: Diablo IV, DLSS, Steam, and More

  
gaming leftovers