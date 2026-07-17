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DXVK 3.0.2 Brings Fixes for Dying Light: The Beast, Halo CE, Overwatch, and More
Coming two weeks after DXVK 3.0.1, the DXVK 3.0.2 release is here to work around a performance regression in some video games that create a new DXGI factory every single frame, such as Dying Light: The Beast with FSR enabled, but other D3D12 games could be affected as well.
DXVK 3.0.2 also works around a game bug in Halo: Combat Evolved causing rendering issues, fixes a potential swapchain issue in Overwatch when running the game at non-native resolutions, and fixes spurious GPU hangs in the Granblue Fantasy: Relink game for users using NVIDIA GPUs (this may affect other games too).