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Wayland 1.26 Is Now Available for Download with New Features and Improvements
Highlights of Wayland 1.26 include a new wl_pointer.warp event to notify a new pointer position without an end-user-initiated motion event, a new wl_fixes.ack_global_remove request to address races related to global remove events, and a new wl_display_remove_socket_fd() function to remove sockets that were previously added via the wl_display_add_socket_fd() function.
Wayland 1.26 comes four months after Wayland 1.25, which was another small release that added a new “frozen” attribute for interfaces with multiple parent interfaces, a new wl_surface.get_release request for per-commit buffer release callbacks, a new wl_display_dispatch_pending_single() function to dispatch a single event, and colorized WAYLAND_DEBUG output.