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Accessibility in GNOME and Icon for Demostage
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GNOME ☛ Sophie Herold: Accessibility in GNOME
July is Disability Pride Month. I want to use the occasion to speak about my perspective on accessibility in GNOME and what I think we should do.
For disabled people, computers are often even more important than for abled (non-disabled) people. Many areas of everyday life are currently only accessible via a computer for many disabled people. Still, accessibility is often an afterthought in software and hardware development.
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Hylke Bons: Icon for Demostage