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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software / Programming / Standards Leftovers
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Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers
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Mozilla
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Firefox Tooling Announcements: Engineering Effectiveness Newsletter (Q2 2026 Edition)
Welcome to the Q2 edition of the Engineering Effectiveness Newsletter! The Engineering Effectiveness org makes it easy to develop, test and release Mozilla software at scale. See below for some highlights, then read on for more detailed info!
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Programming/Development
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Java/Golang
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Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ Syslog-ng Java destination disabled
For many years, syslog-ng used Java, where C libraries were unavailable. However, over the years native C libraries became available for Elasticsearch and Kafka, and HDFS practically disappeared. As a “scream test”, I am going to disable Java support in all of my syslog-ng packages.
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Rust
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Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rust 1.97.0
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.97.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
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Standards/Consortia
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Federal News Network ☛ There’s a new leader at NIST
As the head of NIST, Raman will be charged with overseeing high-profile work in areas like artificial intelligence, quantum science and biotechnology.
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