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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 17, 2026



Quoting: Linux doesn't force me to use the terminal—these 3 tools prove it —

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I'm still a novice Linux user, but the more time I spend with it, the more I like it. What started as a way to keep an older PC useful has turned into something I genuinely enjoy using. Linux feels faster, more flexible, and far less intimidating than I expected, especially now that I've found applications that make the desktop experience feel more complete.

That said, I'm still not a fan of opening the terminal for everyday tasks. I understand why experienced Linux users like it, and I'm not arguing that it doesn't have its place. I just don't want to memorize commands to monitor my PC, manage software, or install an AppImage. Thanks to these graphical apps, I don't have to.