In this post, you’ll learn how to build a lightweight Hindley–Milner type checker in Haskell. No advanced theory is required. We’ll apply it to a tiny, LISP-inspired language so you can focus on how inference works.

Hindley-Milner inference may seem intimidating, but I believe that it is much more approachable than it first appears. Each concept is quite understandable. It is just a matter of working through them and building up to the full picture.

Hopefully, you’ll find this post useful if you want to implement a type system of your own, or if you wish to understand how Hindley-Milner works.