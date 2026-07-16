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This one tweak made my Linux PC closer to a Steam machine
Quoting: This one tweak made my Linux PC closer to a Steam machine —
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Part of what makes SteamOS feel polished is its controller-first Game Mode UI, first popularized on the Steam Deck. It’s basically the Steam Deck experience scaled for a larger screen, but it’s commonly associated with Valve’s OS.
If you want the same interface on a regular Arch-based desktop, the arch-deckify script can add a SteamOS‑like gaming session (Gamescope + Steam) on top of your existing install, though there are a few caveats and tips to get a seamless, console-like experience.