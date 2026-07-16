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Three Years, Three Americans Conniving Against Us
3 years ago many people in IRC got banned (July 2023) and they would spent the next 3 years trying to get 'revenge' over it. They would contact several webhosts, usually in tandem, and try to shut us down without due process. It didn't work. It never worked.
These people had to be banned because in 2023 some of them began doing illegal things. They moreover communicated and coordinated with one another. We have hard evidence.
In a sense we are proud when people so bad find us worthy of abuse. The envy or resentment is motivated by their masters (3 of them are connected to Microsoft), so apparently we are really troubling their masters. █