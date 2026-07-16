Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers Leftovers

The new report, Over The Edge 2.0: Do Microsoft’s Design Tactics Still Compromise Free Browser Choice?, examines key browser-choice journeys across Windows 10 and Windows 11. And, this time, it compares the user experience across four regions: the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and Germany (as a representative country within the European Economic Area). The researchers find that Microsoft continues to deploy a range of harmful patterns — Trick Wording, Obstruction, Visual Interference, Preselection, Nagging, and Forced Action — at almost every step of the user journey. As a result, the researchers conclude that Microsoft does not allow people to download and install an alternative browser, to set it as their default, or to continue using it as their default, without harmful interference. These conclusions hold across every region tested.