news
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers Leftovers
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Dan Q ☛ How I (Don’t) Collect Blog Statistics – Dan Q
Let me take you on a journey through the different kinds of analytics tools I’ve used: [...]
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Mozilla ☛ Over the Edge 2.0: Microsoft’s Design Tactics Still Undermine Browser Choice - Mozilla Research
The new report, Over The Edge 2.0: Do Microsoft’s Design Tactics Still Compromise Free Browser Choice?, examines key browser-choice journeys across Windows 10 and Windows 11. And, this time, it compares the user experience across four regions: the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and Germany (as a representative country within the European Economic Area). The researchers find that Microsoft continues to deploy a range of harmful patterns — Trick Wording, Obstruction, Visual Interference, Preselection, Nagging, and Forced Action — at almost every step of the user journey. As a result, the researchers conclude that Microsoft does not allow people to download and install an alternative browser, to set it as their default, or to continue using it as their default, without harmful interference. These conclusions hold across every region tested.
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Mozilla
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Firefox will update twice as often from September
Mozilla is changing Firefox’s release schedule from September, with new stable versions planned every two weeks instead of once a month. The faster release cadence will, Mozilla says, make the schedule more predictable and allow features and improvements which are ready to ship to do so sooner. But in its message to developers, Mozilla describes the change as an experiment, one it says it plans to “closely monitor” to make sure the impact is positive and, if needed, adjust the speed of releases.
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Standards/Consortia
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Nelson Minar ☛ A modern HTTP request
Goodness that’s a lot of stuff! I still remember when even the Host header was optional (in HTTP/0.91). And my knowledge taps out around HTTP/1.1, the Connection: keep-alive and the Accept headers.. Anyway, what else is there?
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