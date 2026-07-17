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Games: Steam Machines, Jagex, Humble Handhelds Bundle, and More
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Steam Machines with the ‘Red Line of Death’ get a simple, official cure: Clear the CMOS — clearing the CMOS can revive flat(red)-lining cubes
Valve’s official account on Reddit has responded to RLOD victims with simple step-by-step instructions to get any affected Steam Machine up and running again.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Jagex Launcher Linux Beta released for Old School Runescape | GamingOnLinux
Jagex today announced the official release of the Jagex Launcher Linux Beta, making it hopefully simpler and easier to get into Old School Runescape.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Game on the go with the new Humble Handhelds Bundle | GamingOnLinux
Want some more games for your Steam Deck, Legion Go or whatever other device you have? The newly launched Humble Handhelds Bundle might save the day.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental brings fixes for Diablo IV, Marvel Rivals, RPGMaker Engine games | GamingOnLinux
Valve launched the latest update to Proton Experimental to bring more fixes for running Windows games on SteamOS / Linux including Steam Deck and Steam Machine. In case you missed it - Valve also recently launched the latest stable version with Proton 11.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Impressive grand-scale RTS game Beyond All Reason gets a major engine upgrade with ARM64 support | GamingOnLinux
Beyond All Reason is a seriously impressive grand-scale open source RTS game that just got a big engine upgrade that brings ARM64 support. There's a lot more to the update, but it's interesting to see more games begin to support ARM64.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 gets 75% of all games playable on PC | GamingOnLinux
The incredible open source PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 just reached an impressive milestone for getting more games working on PC. Emulation is an incredibly important thing for video game preservation, especially with Sony ditching discs for PlayStation quite soon.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve announced the themed sale events for the first half of 2027 | GamingOnLinux
Valve run a lot of events now for various themes and game genres, and they've revealed the first lot of them due for 2027.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.8.15 brings a performance fix and SteamOS 3.8.23 Beta is out too | GamingOnLinux
Valve released two new versions of SteamOS Linux - SteamOS 3.8.23 Beta and SteamOS 3.8.15. Here's all that's changed for Steam Deck, Steam Machine and others.