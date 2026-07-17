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Ubuntu 26.04 Bugs (Too Busy Adding Buggy Clones That Don't Work), Ubuntu DDoS Attack Discussed
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu 26.04 fixes trash dialog bug that defaulted to cancel
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS is getting a fix for Nautilus that restores ‘Delete’ as the focused button in the trash confirmation dialog, undoing an accidental swap that made ‘Cancel’ the focused button instead. That ‘unintentional’ focus flip meant you could no longer hit enter to action file deletion for Trash since it instead cancelled it. I’ve lost count of the times I’ve assumed I emptied the trash since upgrading to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, only to find I hadn’t.
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Security Boulevard ☛ Ubuntu DDoS Attack: What Canonical’s Outage Reveals About DDoS Disruption
Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, confirmed that its web infrastructure was hit by a sustained, cross-border distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, disrupting services used across the Ubuntu ecosystem.