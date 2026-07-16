news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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HowTo Geek ☛ How Lindows almost destroyed Microsoft's Windows trademark
Ever since Linux distributions gained a cult following among computer users in the '90s, they dreamed of overtaking Windows as the most widely used desktop OS. One company tried to do it by creating a distro that was as Windows-like as possible. This effort, Lindows, attracted the ire of Microsoft, but a trademark lawsuit almost backfired on the software giant.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2026/28
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
This past week brought a few heart-stopping moments for both our users and the release engineering team!
For our users, the massive size of snapshot 0703 likely came as a surprise. However, the sheer size didn’t actually reflect a massive number of source changes. Instead, it was the result of reconfiguring Tumbleweed to stop building Python 3.11 modules. This shift required us to hand control of the rebuild strategy over to OBS (similar to how we handle full rebuilds for new compilers) and rely on
build-compareto filter out unchanged packages.
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Fedora Family / IBM
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Tomasz Torcz: HDR Kodi available for Fedora
RPM Fusion shipped Kodi 22-beta1 for Fedora 44. This is the version with PR adding HDR support under Wayland merged.
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Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
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Android Authority ☛ The best app for Linux handhelds is now on Android
One of the best reasons to get a Linux handheld is the PortMaster app. This is a repository of games that have been ported to Linux, giving you quick access to a large library of titles. Fortunately, you can now run PortMaster on Android thanks to this unofficial app.
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