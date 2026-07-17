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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 17, 2026



Quoting: Vocalinux Turns Your Speech Into Text Without Giving Away Voice Data —

An open source, speech-to-text tool for Linux called Vocalinux has just introduced its 0.14 beta release, bringing about a mix of refinements that touch keyboard shortcuts, remote transcription, and Wayland reliability.

We kick things off with the most important usability addition. Earlier, users were stuck with the default toggle or push-to-talk bindings for recording audio during transcriptions.

Now, it is possible to set keyboard shortcuts via the Settings menu, allowing you to create a diverse range of keybind combinations using the Ctrl, Alt, Shift, and Super keys paired with any letter or number key.

Likewise, on GNOME's Wayland session, text injection is possible again when a bare XKB engine is configured, and whisper.cpp no longer defaults to using every CPU core on hybrid Intel and AMD laptops.