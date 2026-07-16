Linux Devices/Open Hardware/Modding: 3D Printer, Adafruit, and More

Having Linux on so many devices is both a blessing and a curse. Sure, it is great that you can hack on things and modify them or even totally repurpose them. But it also means you have a fleet of Linux devices you have to manage and keep track of.

My current “main” 3D printer is a Flashforge AD5X: a nice, cheap machine that does four colors with the purge/exchange method. It sort of runs Klipper. I say sort of because Flashforge has Klipper running on a Linux host in the box, but it is massively crippled and modified. I’m sure it works for most folks. I’m also sure that if you know nothing about Linux, Klipper, or 3D printing, the experience is probably better thanks to all the cloud point-and-click interfaces. But, of course, I check none of those boxes.