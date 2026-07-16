Free, Libre, and Open Source Software / Digital Sovereignty Leftovers

Two weeks ago I wrote that CIDER 2.0 was brewing. Today the brew is ready - CIDER 2.0 (“Terceira”) is officially out! I promised the release would follow the preview within a week or two if nothing serious surfaced, and for once in my life I’m actually on schedule.

The preview post covered the big themes in detail - the transient menus, the call-graph browsers, cider-macrostep, the revamped tracing and enlighten, the ClojureScript improvements - so I won’t rehash all of that here. Instead I’ll focus on what changed between the preview and the release, and on the bigger picture of what CIDER 2.0 is actually about.