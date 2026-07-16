news
Proprietary Linux or Non-free (Proprietary) Things on GNU/Linux
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Kernel Space
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Amazon Inc ☛ Introducing modularized kernel cryptography in Amazon Linux | AWS Compute Blog
We are introducing modularized kernel cryptography in Amazon Linux 2023, an approach that separates Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-3 cryptographic components into an independent kernel module that can be certified once and reused across subsequent kernel versions. In this post, we describe how this modular approach works, what it means for FIPS compliance workflows, and how customers can prepare for adoption.
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Applications
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Ableton Live and Push can now run on Linux, unofficially - CDM Create Digital Music
Finally, proof that there’s life for Live after Apple and Microsoft. It’s unofficial and totally unsupported, but a set of patches for the free Wine compatibility environment lets you run Ableton Live 12, Max for Live, and Push 2 and Push 3 on Linux. And the result is just about indistinguishable from native support.
First, let’s talk Wine, for those not in the know. Wine is a mature environment for running software built for Windows as if it were native on Linux — literally, the acronym was originally Wine Is Not an Emulator. And since it’s not an emulator, once it’s working, software works as if it were written for the OS. Patched variations of Wine are already widely deployed in gaming. It’s a wonder that music tech hasn’t embraced the idea, too — especially since gaming has proven that customers will gladly pay for the experience.
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