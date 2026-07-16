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From Days to Hours: IPFire's RISC-V Builds Get a Real Machine
Quoting: www.ipfire.org - From Days to Hours: IPFire's RISC-V Builds Get a Real Machine —
This didn't bother us too much at first - RISC-V is still a second-class citizen in IPFire and we are early to the party. But to move it forward, we needed to get rid of the emulation bottleneck.
Some months ago, we pre-ordered a Milk-V Jupiter 2 which has finally arrived.
Previous experiences with early-bird ARM hardware have not been great. Lack of support in the Linux kernel, stability issues and a small community have resulted in lots of products being shelved. With RISC-V and Jupiter 2 it seems to be the exact opposite. We chose from a couple of distributions, used a custom kernel from SpacemiT, and had the whole thing set up very quickly.