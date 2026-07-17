KDE Mega Sprint 2026 and Server-side Drop Shadows

It’s been a long time since I wrote here last time. I would like to share a few details about a feature that I’m really excited about, which landed in KWin recently.

Drop shadows are drawn either by the compositor or the application. For example, a good chunk of GTK applications employ the latter strategy, the drop shadows are drawn on the client side; Qt applications usually ask the compositor to draw a window decoration plus the drop shadow. However, there are also applications that do neither. For the consistency sake, it will be nice if you could force the compositor to add drop shadows for those windows. This is the new feature that will come in the next release of Plasma — 6.8.