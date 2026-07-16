KDE: Akademy 2026 Program and digiKam for Natural Language Search

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Clintech Pico Board exposes all 48 RP2354B GPIOs in Pico-compatible form factor

The RP2354B combines dual 150MHz Arm Cortex-M33 cores with dual Hazard3 RISC-V cores. Two processing cores can operate at a time, allowing developers to use two Arm cores, two RISC-V cores, or a mixed configuration with one of each. The microcontroller also provides 520KB of SRAM, three programmable I/O blocks with 12 PIO state machines, and 2MB of stacked in-package QSPI flash.

Tronlong TLT153-MiniEVM pairs quad-core Cortex-A7 processing with a Xuantie E907 RISC-V core

The Allwinner T153 is manufactured on a 22nm process and combines four Arm Cortex-A7 cores running at up to 1.608GHz with a 600MHz Xuantie E907 RISC-V core.

Ka-Ro QS93 and QS95 solder-down modules come with Linux evaluation boards

The QS93 is based on the NXP i.MX 9352 processor, which includes two Arm Cortex-A55 application cores running at up to 1.7GHz and a 250MHz Cortex-M33 core for real-time processing. The processor also integrates an Arm Ethos-U65 microNPU and NXP’s EdgeLock secure enclave.

9to5Linux

MKVToolNix 100 MKV Manipulation Tool Brings New Features and Enhancements

MKVToolNix 100 (codename “Do Hot Girls Like Chords”) is here to improve the job queue in the MKVToolNix GUI with a context menu for opening copies of the selected queue jobs in the multiplexer as new settings without removing the queue jobs, and the ability to search for job descriptions, outputs, warnings, and errors.

COSMIC 1.3 Desktop Environment Released with Frosted Glass Effect

Coming two weeks after COSMIC 1.2, the COSMIC 1.3 release introduces the highly anticipated Frosted Glass effect that makes your graphical session transparent. Frosted Glass can be tweaked from the Appearance page in COSMIC Settings, under the Style section.

Clonezilla Live 3.3.3 Disk Imaging Tool Adds Reverse-Connection Network Cloning

Powered by Linux kernel 7.0.14 and based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of July 5th, 2026, Clonezilla Live 3.3.3 updates the ocs-onthefly tool with support for reverse-connection network cloning and the ability to handle setups with multiple disks that have existing partitions, and adds the network-manager-tui package to the live system so you can use NetworkManager‘s text-mode interface.

Blender 5.2 LTS Released with New Fill Tool and Thin Wall Mode, Other Changes

Highlights of Blender 5.2 LTS include a brand new Fill tool, a new Bevel node, new Geometry bundles, a new Sample Sound node to pull frequency data from audio files, support for Geometry nodes in empty objects, and support for node-based physics simulations powered by Geometry nodes.

System76 Launches Next-Gen Adder Pro Linux Laptop with 2K OLED Display

The new Adder Pro Linux laptop is a workstation-caliber horsepower featuring a durable and lightweight magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis, a vivid 15.3-inch 2K OLED glossy display with 2560×1600 resolution, 500 nits brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 10-bit RGB native colors (1.07 billion colors), 16:10 aspect ratio, and 165Hz refresh rate.

KDE Plasma 6.7.3 Is Out to Disable Keyboard Accent-Color Syncing by Default

Coming two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.7.2, the KDE Plasma 6.7.3 update is here to disable KDE’s Kameleon system service by default to prevent it from applying accent colors to your keyboard due to incoming support for Steam Machine’s LED strip, which will ship in KDE Plasma 6.8 and will also enable RGB keyboard backlighting support on more keyboards.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.18

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Internet Society

New ITU Report Finds Community Networks Are Key to Reaching the Unconnected

There are many reasons why communities worldwide still lack meaningful Internet access, even decades after the Internet has become a staple of everyday life for others. Technical and policy limitations, geographic barriers, and high costs all play a part. More often than not, multiple factors are at play.

Digital Coercion: How Inaccessible Design Strips Financial Privacy

When we talk about privacy online, we usually picture companies harvesting our data, platforms tracking our movements, governments peering into our accounts. We rarely picture a blind woman in Islamabad who closes her banking app because an unlabeled button has just forced her to either wait until she gets home to finish a task or do it at work and reveal her bank balance to a colleague.

The Need to Reimagine the WSIS Forum

The World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum 2026 confirmed that there is a strong appetite for global collaboration on digital development. But it also highlighted the need to rethink how the forum turns global commitments into measurable results.

news

KDE: Akademy 2026 Program and digiKam for Natural Language Search

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 16, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

The Linux Tax is real—and it's holding desktop Linux back
There's a famous quote that Jamie Zawinski that goes "...Linux is only free if your time has no value
Half of Red Hat's Latest Official Pages Are Promotion of Slop Plagiarism (IBM's Agenda)
latest in redhat.com
Windows vs. Linux gaming: Test reveals clear winner, but community disagrees
Linux has evolved into a serious alternative for PC gamers in recent years
GNU/Linux on More Than 1 in 10 Laptops/Desktops in Israel, Based on statCounter [original]
Windows continues to fall
Three Years, Three Americans Conniving Against Us [original]
It didn't work. It never worked.
COSMIC 1.3 Desktop Environment Released with Frosted Glass Effect
COSMIC 1.3 desktop environment is now available with support for the Frosted Glass effect, updated components and translations, as well as various improvements and bug fixes.
Blender 5.2 LTS Released with New Fill Tool and Thin Wall Mode, Other Changes
Blender 5.2 LTS open-source 3D graphics software is now available for download with new Fill tool, new Thin Wall mode, new Sample Sound node, a new Bevel node, and many other changes.
Linux Associated With Ads, Fake Currencies, Some Graphics News
kernel and more
 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software / Digital Sovereignty Leftovers
FOSS and more
WordPress 7.1 Beta is Out, But WordPress Has Become Slop-ware
WordPress picks
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers Leftovers
Mozilla, Abuse, and More
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Proprietary Linux or Non-free (Proprietary) Things on GNU/Linux
Linux leftovers
Graphics and Games: Torvalds Versus NVIDIA, Weston 16.0, and More
misc. links
FreeBSD Makes a Point or Takes Stance Against Reciprocal Licensing
FreeBSD showing its true colours
Operating Systems: A Look Back at Plan 9, Modernizing Haiku’s Bluetooth Handling
oddball OSes
Linux Devices/Open Hardware/Modding: 3D Printer, Adafruit, and More
hardware projects mostly
KDE: Akademy 2026 Program and digiKam for Natural Language Search
KDE picks
GNOME: Report on Crosswords 0.3.18 and GNOME OS Tip
GNOME picks
today's howtos
only a few more for now
Debian: DebConf26, dpkg, Freexian, and "final release of Debian on x86-32"
Debian leftovers
Security Leftovers
Security picks
"Linux" Brand Tarnished by Slop, "Linux" Foundation (LF) Gets Paid to Muddy the Water/Linux Mark
Slopfarms and more slop-promoting junk for LF
UEFI 'Secure Boot' is Not Security, Another Farce Demonstrated This Week
2 picks
Linus Torvalds and Greg Kroah-Hartman (Linux Foundation) Promote Slop Plagiarism, Proprietary Microsoft GitHub, and CoC
really sad
FSF Fundraiser Extended, Free Software Directory Meetings Planned
FSF news
Sixty Days [original]
In less than 60 days from now this laptop will reach 1,000 days of uptime
statCounter Reckons Over a Quarter of Laptops/Desktops in Yemen Run GNU/Linux [original]
It's hard to tell why so many people there move to GNU/Linux but understandable that not many people purchase a new PC with Windows preloaded
Android Leftovers
Google ordered to open Android and Search to rivals in Europe
This one tweak made my Linux PC closer to a Steam machine
Part of what makes SteamOS feel polished is its controller-first Game Mode UI, first popularized on the Steam Deck
From Days to Hours: IPFire's RISC-V Builds Get a Real Machine
Despite these smaller issues, our Milk-V Jupiter 2 has now been added to our build system for IPFire 2 and it has started to compile the nightly builds
Free and Open Source Software, Benchmark, and Review
This is a new series looking at the Beelink EQi Core 3 304 mini PC running Linux
Programming Leftovers
Development related news and views
Games: PSP, Gaming Diary, Medieval Tournaments, GOG, and GNU/Linux
today's gaming picks
Android Leftovers
I found this Android Auto feature so useful it made me switch from CarPlay
Pickford's Error [original]
Maybe in 2030 England will bring home an international trophy
I switched to COSMIC and discovered the dual-monitor workspace feature KDE should have shipped with
So I've been caught up on the COSMIC hype train. I've been a loyal KDE user for about a year now
I removed GNOME and my laptop battery lasted 40 minutes longer — this is what I replaced it with
There’s a common misconception that battery life on Linux is far superior to that of Windows
GNU/Linux Leftovers
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software / Programming / Standards Leftovers
FOSS and more
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Kubuntu 24.04 has finally become really neat
Here's a somewhat sad philosophical question: how long does it take for Ubuntu-based LTS to truly become LTS stable
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux on Consoles and Games (or DRM) on GNU/Linux
gaming picks
Fuzzing or Fuzz Hype in Relation to Linux Bugs
recent coverage
Engineer shoves Linux peg through Sega 32X-shaped hole
'Performance is abysmal, bus contention is bonkers, but it does work'
Linux.org and Linux (Kernel) Leftovers
5 more stories
Distributions and Operating Systems: Haiku, openSUSE, Ubuntu, and More
OS leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software or Sharing Leftovers
FOSS and sharing
Content Management Systems (CMS): Bear, Bugs, and WordPress/WordCamp
WWW platforms
Interoperability and Standards: General Court of the European Union (General Court), RSS, Jabber, and More
news about standards
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Debian: Xdebug Integration, Debian 12.15 and 13.6 Released
Debian leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Wonders of Web Weaving, Late Night Linux, and What’s in the SOSS?
new episodes
Mozilla, Firefox, Thunderbird, and Thundermail
Some Mozilla blog posts
FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty Leftovers
"Stop the GUARD Act", "Europe’s Digital Sovereignty"
GNU Projects: GIMP Interview with Liam Quin and Emacs News
3 picks for today
OpenBSD and FreeBSD News
3 picks regarding BSDs
Games: ScummVM, Godot, and Tech Ruining Sport
gaming picks
GNOME OS, GNOME Crosswords, and "GNOME Wants to Let You Test Experimental Features Without Breaking Anything"
GNOME news
KDE Linux, Klipper, and KeepSecret
KDE leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More
devices and more
Red Hat, Fedora, and the Ongoing Slop ("AI") Circus of IBM
Red Hat mostly
Applications: AppManager, Xournal++, EasyOS Graphical Installer, and More
software picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
System76 Launches Next-Gen Adder Pro Linux Laptop with 2K OLED Display
System76 launches new-generation Adder Pro Linux laptop with a 2K OLED display, up to 96GB RAM, up to 4TB storage, NVIDIA RTX 50 Series graphics, and Intel Core Ultra 7 356H.
Security Leftovers
patches and more
Microsoft Breaks New Record for Holes
Microsoft, well done!
United States Of America: GNU/Linux is Winning [original]
Regardless of the final score, GNU/Linux is already winning
Staying Behind to Produce More Original Stories [original]
Today or yesterday I began experimenting with a new approach
Will England Play Spain? [original]
This week we are altering workflows to increase our overall output
MKVToolNix 100 MKV Manipulation Tool Brings New Features and Enhancements
MKVToolNix 100 open-source Matroska (MKV) manipulation software is now available for download with new MKVToolNix GUI features, mkvmerge improvements, and various other chnages.
statCounter Sees GNU/Linux on 1 in 13 Laptops/Desktops [original]
GNU/Linux gaining
Linux 7.2, Third RC (rc3)
now out
Android Leftovers
I stopped using Google Maps in Android Auto and switched to an open-source navigator that respects my privacy
After almost two years, KDE Plasma’s animations finally look good again on Nvidia cards
If you've used KDE Plasma on an Nvidia card lately and felt the animations weren't as smooth as they could be, it's not just you
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
IBM's Trouble is Also Red Hat's Problem [original]
One can expect the PIPs ("silent layoffs") to pick up pace
Games: Best of Killer Bundle, HYPERWIRED, Pulsebreaker, and More
new from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
LineageOS proves you can de-Google your Android phone without ruining your life
Every major Linux distro wants COSMIC, and it hasn't even finished its first year
The cool thing about Linux is that
I'm a serial Linux distro hopper - these 7 signs mean it's time to switch
If you're looking to try a different Linux distribution
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
KDE Plasma 6.7.3 Is Out to Disable Keyboard Accent-Color Syncing by Default
KDE Plasma 6.7.3 is now available as the third maintenance update to the KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment series with more improvements and bug fixes.
GNU/Linux at 6% in Africa [original]
It seems clear Windows sank again
Society Needs Free Software [original]
Free software is computer software (code) that respects the liberty and will of its respective user or users
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, the Web, and Standards
FOSS and more
Graphics, Debian, and More
today's leftovers
System76 Launches New Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with 18-Hour Battery Life
System76 launches new Lemur Pro ultraportable Linux laptop with all-day battery life, Intel Core Ultra processors, and a 16-inch variant.
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and This Week in Linux
a pair of new episodes
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
FSF / Software Freedom Updates, Slop Industry Distorts the Meaning of Digital Sovereignty
Freedom issues in the news
News About Ubuntu 26.04, Ubuntu 26.10, and "NVIDIA 610 Driver Coming Soon to the Official Ubuntu Repository"
Ubuntu leftovers
Applications: Scrcpy 4.1, Biopass, and Limine
software in GNU/Linux
today's howtos
only 3 more for now
Games: SuperTuxKart Evolution, New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, and Can Counter-Strike 2 Run on GNU/Linux?
gaming leftovers
Google Summer of Code KDE Work, This Week in GNOME, and GNOME’s Built-in Night Light
KDE and GNOME leftovers
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Recent Fedora and IBM news
Open Hardware/Modding: Commodore, ESP32, and More
Hardware projects
Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi Linux Tablet Is Now Available to Order for $989 USD
Juno Computers launches the Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi Linux-powered tablet with a 2K display, 16GB RAM, an Intel Ultra 5-115U processor, four desktop environments, and Debian GNU/Linux or Ubuntu.
New Linux Patches Reveal What Comes Next From Intel
3 new picks or recent news
Apple and GNU/Linux Containers
a pair of reports
Clonezilla Live 3.3.3 Disk Imaging Tool Adds Reverse-Connection Network Cloning
Clonezilla Live 3.3.3 disk imaging/cloning tool is now available for download with reverse-connection network cloning support, Memtest86+ 8.10, improved support for netboot clients, and more.
GNU/Linux Reaches 6% in Tanzania [original]
That's what statCounter is seeing anyway
Resilience Restored [original]
We envision no repetition of it
GNU/Linux "Market Share" Estimate Continues to Climb [original]
Based on the estimates from statCounter, the US plays a large part in this positive trend
today's howtos
howtos for now
Games: Denuvo DRM, CorsixTH 0.70, and More
latest from GamingOnLinux
Red Hat on Slop and Kubernetes News
redhat.com mostly
KDE Plasma 6.8 will finally fix the worst part of Spectacle
When you install Plasma, you also get excellent tools such as KDE Connect
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Without Open Standards, Nothing Fits
LibreOffice’s Italo Vignoli argues that open standards are not just technical details
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Site Community News [original]
We are now catching up with a backlog of online news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Wireshark 4.6.7 Released; lots more
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Debian 13.6 “Trixie” Released with 124 Bug Fixes and 120 Security Updates
Debian 13.6 is now available for download as a new point release to Debian 13 “Trixie” with 124 bug fixes and 120 security updates.
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Games: Diablo IV, DLSS, Steam, and More
gaming leftovers