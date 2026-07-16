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I removed GNOME and my laptop battery lasted 40 minutes longer — this is what I replaced it with
Quoting: I removed GNOME and my laptop battery lasted 40 minutes longer — this is what I replaced it with —
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There’s a common misconception that battery life on Linux is far superior to that of Windows, which is plain untrue. The truth is, Linux installs can often get just as bloated over time, and this drastically affects battery life, just as it would on Windows.
To test this out, I ran a simple battery drain test across two popular desktop environments, using GNOME as a reference — in two separate installs: one “bloated” with extensions and another with barely anything on it. The results were eye-opening, to say the least.