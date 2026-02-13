GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

What these arguments all seem to miss is that there already is a mass-market Linux for the desktop: it’s called ChromeOS. It’s what all the Chrombooks run, and, despite running Linux, Chromebooks aren’t known for technical elitism – they are true mass-market appliances. I wouldn’t touch ChromeOS with a ten-foot pole, but its mere existence proves that a desktop Linux for non-technical users is not merely possible: it’s here already, and it’s quite successful.

So why aren’t we saying that the Year of Linux on the Desktop has already come and gone?