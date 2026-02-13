news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Kevin Boone ☛ Kevin Boone: Rant: 2026 will not be the ‘Year of Linux on the Desktop’ – and I’m glad
What these arguments all seem to miss is that there already is a mass-market Linux for the desktop: it’s called ChromeOS. It’s what all the Chrombooks run, and, despite running Linux, Chromebooks aren’t known for technical elitism – they are true mass-market appliances. I wouldn’t touch ChromeOS with a ten-foot pole, but its mere existence proves that a desktop Linux for non-technical users is not merely possible: it’s here already, and it’s quite successful.
So why aren’t we saying that the Year of Linux on the Desktop has already come and gone?
[Old] Calyx Institute ☛ A letter to the CalyxOS community
The last few months have been especially challenging for us as we have experienced some changes within our teams and in the Android free and open-source (FOSS) development community.
Nicholas Merrill, president and founder of Calyx Institute, has left the organization to pursue other projects.
Nick has championed privacy and data security over the last 25 years, and we thank Nick for his decades-long leadership, guidance, and contributions.
BSD
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 650: Korn Chips
AT&T's $2000 shell, ZFS Scrubs and Data Integrity, FFS Backups, FreeBSD Home Nas, and more.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ openSUSE Board on Participation, Governance and Community
With the 2026 openSUSE community Board elections coming up, Ish Sookun, Jeff Mahoney and Rachel Schrader are the board members elected last election and having another year in the role. We sat down with them and asked them some questions. 1. What does the Board do?
