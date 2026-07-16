news
Graphics and Games: Torvalds Versus NVIDIA, Weston 16.0, and More
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Graphics Stack
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TechRadar ☛ Quote of the day by Linux creator Linus Torvalds: 'Nvidia has been the single worst company we've ever dealt with' — airing frustrations at walled gardens
For as long as there's been software there has been tension between open source and closed source. The creator of the Linux kernel, software engineer Linus Torvalds, has long been an outspoken advocate for open source environments – while putting the boot into closed source corporate entities who have tried to exploit the ecosystem.
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DebugPoint ☛ Weston 16.0 Released: Key New Features
Weston 16.0 released with major advances in HDR, color management, and Wayland protocol support. After about five months of development, the Weston project has officially released Weston 16.0, the reference Wayland compositor. This version brings important improvements that will help desktop environments like GNOME, KDE, and Enlightenment achieve better and more complete Wayland support.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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Marco Nett ☛ Measuring input latency on Linux: X11 vs Wayland, VRR, and DXVK
I play competitive FPS games, so low latency, consistent frame times and high FPS matter to me. On Linux, there are countless settings to tweak for this (magic env vars, gamescope, gamemode, even more DXVK forks, and so on).
But it always bothered me that I did not have a reliable way to verify whether something actually lowered the system latency or if it was just snake oil, a placebo effect, or actually worse without me realizing it.
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Games
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Developer successfully ports GNU/Linux to 1994 Sega 32X — Genesis and MegaDrive expansion runs open-source OS on paltry 23MHz processors and 256KB of RAM
The adventurous developer who recently ported GNU/Linux to the Atari Jaguar (1993) has brewed up a version of the open source OS for the Sega 32X (1994).
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В Cyberpunk 2077 Improved frame generation across two graphics cards in Linux
An enthusiast developer has released an updated version of the lsfg-vk utility for Linux-based operating systems. This project is a modification of the original Vulkan-layer from PancakeTAS, which integrates Lossless Scaling's frame generation algorithms into the Linux gaming environment. The main change in the current build is a significant improvement in compatibility with dual-GPU combinations running the KDE Wayland graphical environment. Thanks to reworked frame generation algorithms, the secondary GPU is now utilized at 100% instead of the previous 50%.
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