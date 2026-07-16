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Free and Open Source Software
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OpnForm - no-code form builder
OpnForm is a no-code form builder for creating and publishing online forms.
The self-hostable core offers unlimited forms and submissions, numerous field types, embeds, notifications, integrations, form logic, spam protection, and analytics. Optional Enterprise Edition components are distributed under a proprietary licence.
This is free and open source software.
dnsglobe - global DNS propagation checker
dnsglobe is a global DNS propagation checker for the terminal.
It queries public DNS resolvers around the world in parallel, compares their answers, and displays the propagation of DNS records.
The software offers an interactive terminal interface with a world map and watch mode that repeatedly checks a record until propagation reaches 100%.
This is free and open source software.
Zooid - self-hosted Matrix workspace for collaborating with AI coding agents
Zooid is a self-hosted collaboration platform that brings AI coding agents into Matrix rooms alongside human team members.
It supports ACP-compatible agents such as Claude Code, Codex and opencode, allowing teams to coordinate work through shared rooms, threads, approvals and agent-to-agent delegation.
Agents can run locally or inside isolated Docker or Podman containers. Zooid also supports declarative configuration, multiple workstations and connections to existing Matrix homeservers.
This is free and open source software.
Aya - proof assistant and dependently-typed programming language
Aya is a proof assistant and dependently-typed programming language. It supports advanced type-theoretic features and is designed for both theorem proving and functional programming.
The language includes dependent types, cubical type theory, pattern matching, termination checking, and literate programming capabilities.
This is free and open source software.
Jpsonic - web-based media streamer
Jpsonic is a web-based media streamer derived from Airsonic.
It is particularly designed to improve the management, indexing, sorting, and searching of Japanese music collections.
The server supports Subsonic-compatible clients as well as DLNA, UPnP, and OpenHome devices. It can also operate as a general-purpose Subsonic server without its Japanese-language processing.
This is free and open source software.
HeyForm - self-hosted form builder
HeyForm is a self-hosted form builder for creating conversational surveys, quizzes, polls, and other data-collection forms.
It supports numerous field types, conditional logic, custom themes, third-party integrations, response analytics, and data exports.
This is free and open source software.
elm-example-publisher - generates static websites
elm-example-publisher is a command-line utility that generates static websites showcasing visual examples of Elm programs.
It gathers eligible examples, compiles and optimizes them, captures screenshots, and builds a customizable website.
This is free and open source software.
OpenPencil - design editor
OpenPencil is a design editor that opens and writes Figma .fig files and Pencil .pen documents.
It is available as a lightweight Linux desktop application and can also run in a web browser as a progressive web app.
The software combines visual design tools with automation facilities, including a command-line interface, MCP server and headless Vue SDK. Its integrated AI assistant can create and modify designs using a choice of external AI providers.
This is free and open source software.
VuIO - cross-platform DLNA/UPnP media server
VuIO is a cross-platform DLNA/UPnP media server written in Rust.
It streams video, audio, and images to compatible smart TVs, receivers, game consoles, and other devices.
This is free and open source software.