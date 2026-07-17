The RP2354B combines dual 150MHz Arm Cortex-M33 cores with dual Hazard3 RISC-V cores. Two processing cores can operate at a time, allowing developers to use two Arm cores, two RISC-V cores, or a mixed configuration with one of each. The microcontroller also provides 520KB of SRAM, three programmable I/O blocks with 12 PIO state machines, and 2MB of stacked in-package QSPI flash.

The HackRF Pro follows the same general architecture as its predecessor but introduces several RF, processing, timing, and connectivity improvements. These include a flatter frequency response, removal of the characteristic center-frequency DC spike, an onboard temperature-compensated crystal oscillator, additional memory, RF shielding, and a USB Type-C connector.

When we talk about privacy online, we usually picture companies harvesting our data, platforms tracking our movements, governments peering into our accounts. We rarely picture a blind woman in Islamabad who closes her banking app because an unlabeled button has just forced her to either wait until she gets home to finish a task or do it at work and reveal her bank balance to a colleague.

There are many reasons why communities worldwide still lack meaningful Internet access, even decades after the Internet has become a staple of everyday life for others. Technical and policy limitations, geographic barriers, and high costs all play a part. More often than not, multiple factors are at play.

MKVToolNix 100 (codename “Do Hot Girls Like Chords”) is here to improve the job queue in the MKVToolNix GUI with a context menu for opening copies of the selected queue jobs in the multiplexer as new settings without removing the queue jobs, and the ability to search for job descriptions, outputs, warnings, and errors.

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Productivity on the Rise Again

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 17, 2026



"...tasks expand to fill the time available"

This morning "Sleepy" (the bird) came to the door and the doorknob several times. She wanted food and she howled for it. It is a relatively calm (and cloudy) Friday, so the other birds will likely come late. Last weekend we said that we would pace things up a bit, starting around this time (middle of this week). Indeed, the number of new pages added to Tux Machines has increased (average of about 40 per day, more than the usual), many were original stories, and we believe we can maintain this increase. As long as we are not bothered by a million pounds in lawfare funded by third parties. Next week should be a calm week for us. It'll be the first such week this month. We recently ran a 5-page series about Japan and earlier today published a follow-up. We currently work on six other series in tandem. Bolstered by new whistleblowers and fruitful collaborations, we are able to produce more stories than ever before. █

Image source: Vintage public domain illustration available from the library of congress.