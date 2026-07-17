original
Productivity on the Rise Again
"...tasks expand to fill the time available"
This morning "Sleepy" (the bird) came to the door and the doorknob several times. She wanted food and she howled for it. It is a relatively calm (and cloudy) Friday, so the other birds will likely come late. Last weekend we said that we would pace things up a bit, starting around this time (middle of this week). Indeed, the number of new pages added to Tux Machines has increased (average of about 40 per day, more than the usual), many were original stories, and we believe we can maintain this increase. As long as we are not bothered by a million pounds in lawfare funded by third parties. Next week should be a calm week for us. It'll be the first such week this month. We recently ran a 5-page series about Japan and earlier today published a follow-up. We currently work on six other series in tandem. Bolstered by new whistleblowers and fruitful collaborations, we are able to produce more stories than ever before. █
Image source: Vintage public domain illustration available from the library of congress.