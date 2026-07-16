news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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Get Ready for Increase in PIPs and RAs at IBM, Red Hat, and Other Companies Devoured by IBM
IBM's "market cap" has just fallen to 199 billion dollars and it has about 70 billion dollars in debt
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Like Kyndryl, Multiple Securities Fraud Investigations Into IBM
Remember what happened to Kyndryl
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Who Next After IBM? (Bubbles Don't Last Forever)
the demise of companies with "ai" in their name/domain
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GNU/Linux Estimated at 8% "Market Share" Today (in statCounter)
Days ago it said 7.1%, then 7.3% or 7.4%
New
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IBM Down to $211.20, the Market in General is Up
No recovery for IBM today
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UEFI 'Secure Boot' Still Not Secure in 2026, New Holes (or Bypasses) Still Being Found
In 2026 there are still many people who call it "secure" and pretend to themselves that it is about security. It's not. It never was.
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Gemini Links 15/07/2026: Lab 6, Retrospective 2, and "Getting Back Into Gemini"
Links for the day
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Links 15/07/2026: "Gianni Infantino Under Fire" and "Todd Blanche's Record Raises Alarming Questions About the Future of the US DOJ"
Links for the day
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Allegedly More IBM RAs (Mass Layoffs) Same Day the Stock Crashed
No paper trail, so it never happened, right?
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Techrights Was Right: Microsoft's Layoffs Tally Was False, Far More People Are Being Sacked
"The Xbox Bloodbath Is Actually Way Bigger Than It Seems"
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IBM Sinking to Lowest Levels Since 2024, But Will Any Executives Be Arrested for Securities Fraud?
52-week high of $332.46 and now down to $212.94
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Microsoft Whistleblowers Say "The Entire Thing is Going to Fall Apart" and There Are "No Benefits" to Being Part of Microsoft
"Multiple sources, who chose to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal"
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IBM's Crash Continues Today
Stocks go up and down, but they don't typically go down by over 25% in a single day
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How Long Before GNU/Linux is Measured at 20% in Chad?
The main way to get people to adopt Vista 11 is to sell them a new PCs and in poor countries it happens a lot less
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Making Techrights Faster Down Under (Australia and New Zealand)
there's more to life than speed
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Strikes at the EPO Approved for the Rest of the Year, "€1,3 Billion Taken From Staff Income"
Intensity can be revised and increased over time
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Focusing on What We Really Ought to Focus on
Today we'll focus mostly on EPO affairs
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Violence is Not a Joke
"Police say Widdecombe killing was targeted but motive remains unclear"
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How to Properly Measure the Performance of a Patent Office
A "contribution from staff [which] is published by SUEPO Munich."
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EPO "Cocaine Communication Manager" - Part XIV - "Not One of Us" (How the Group Dubbed by EPO Insiders "Alicante Mafia" Pushes Out Talent, Replacing It With Friends)
misuses the EPO's budget like it is a fountain of money for his friends
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LibreTech Collective Abandons Microsoft GitHub and All Other Proprietary Software
Each time a project eliminates control by a hostile party it stands to gain
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Links 15/07/2026: US Regime "Cuts Two Utah National Monuments by More Than 90%", "Hormuz is Less Crucial Than It Was"
Links for the day
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Gemini Links 15/07/2026: Old Computer Challenge, "Trial by Fire", LLM Slop Destroying Companies
Links for the day
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, July 14, 2026
IRC logs for Tuesday, July 14, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.
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