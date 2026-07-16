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Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.18

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Internet Society

Digital Coercion: How Inaccessible Design Strips Financial Privacy

When we talk about privacy online, we usually picture companies harvesting our data, platforms tracking our movements, governments peering into our accounts. We rarely picture a blind woman in Islamabad who closes her banking app because an unlabeled button has just forced her to either wait until she gets home to finish a task or do it at work and reveal her bank balance to a colleague.

The Need to Reimagine the WSIS Forum

The World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum 2026 confirmed that there is a strong appetite for global collaboration on digital development. But it also highlighted the need to rethink how the forum turns global commitments into measurable results.

LinuxGizmos.com

Clintech Pico Board exposes all 48 RP2354B GPIOs in Pico-compatible form factor

The RP2354B combines dual 150MHz Arm Cortex-M33 cores with dual Hazard3 RISC-V cores. Two processing cores can operate at a time, allowing developers to use two Arm cores, two RISC-V cores, or a mixed configuration with one of each. The microcontroller also provides 520KB of SRAM, three programmable I/O blocks with 12 PIO state machines, and 2MB of stacked in-package QSPI flash.

Tronlong TLT153-MiniEVM pairs quad-core Cortex-A7 processing with a Xuantie E907 RISC-V core

The Allwinner T153 is manufactured on a 22nm process and combines four Arm Cortex-A7 cores running at up to 1.608GHz with a 600MHz Xuantie E907 RISC-V core.

Ka-Ro QS93 and QS95 solder-down modules come with Linux evaluation boards

The QS93 is based on the NXP i.MX 9352 processor, which includes two Arm Cortex-A55 application cores running at up to 1.7GHz and a 250MHz Cortex-M33 core for real-time processing. The processor also integrates an Arm Ethos-U65 microNPU and NXP’s EdgeLock secure enclave.

9to5Linux

MKVToolNix 100 MKV Manipulation Tool Brings New Features and Enhancements

MKVToolNix 100 (codename “Do Hot Girls Like Chords”) is here to improve the job queue in the MKVToolNix GUI with a context menu for opening copies of the selected queue jobs in the multiplexer as new settings without removing the queue jobs, and the ability to search for job descriptions, outputs, warnings, and errors.

COSMIC 1.3 Desktop Environment Released with Frosted Glass Effect

Coming two weeks after COSMIC 1.2, the COSMIC 1.3 release introduces the highly anticipated Frosted Glass effect that makes your graphical session transparent. Frosted Glass can be tweaked from the Appearance page in COSMIC Settings, under the Style section.

Clonezilla Live 3.3.3 Disk Imaging Tool Adds Reverse-Connection Network Cloning

Powered by Linux kernel 7.0.14 and based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of July 5th, 2026, Clonezilla Live 3.3.3 updates the ocs-onthefly tool with support for reverse-connection network cloning and the ability to handle setups with multiple disks that have existing partitions, and adds the network-manager-tui package to the live system so you can use NetworkManager‘s text-mode interface.

Blender 5.2 LTS Released with New Fill Tool and Thin Wall Mode, Other Changes

Highlights of Blender 5.2 LTS include a brand new Fill tool, a new Bevel node, new Geometry bundles, a new Sample Sound node to pull frequency data from audio files, support for Geometry nodes in empty objects, and support for node-based physics simulations powered by Geometry nodes.

System76 Launches Next-Gen Adder Pro Linux Laptop with 2K OLED Display

The new Adder Pro Linux laptop is a workstation-caliber horsepower featuring a durable and lightweight magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis, a vivid 15.3-inch 2K OLED glossy display with 2560×1600 resolution, 500 nits brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 10-bit RGB native colors (1.07 billion colors), 16:10 aspect ratio, and 165Hz refresh rate.

KDE Plasma 6.7.3 Is Out to Disable Keyboard Accent-Color Syncing by Default

Coming two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.7.2, the KDE Plasma 6.7.3 update is here to disable KDE’s Kameleon system service by default to prevent it from applying accent colors to your keyboard due to incoming support for Steam Machine’s LED strip, which will ship in KDE Plasma 6.8 and will also enable RGB keyboard backlighting support on more keyboards.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 16, 2026

Australian bushland scene showing a native eucalyptus gum tree with its pale bark and sparse foliage against a stormy sky in Sydney

Updated This Past Day

  1. Get Ready for Increase in PIPs and RAs at IBM, Red Hat, and Other Companies Devoured by IBM
    IBM's "market cap" has just fallen to 199 billion dollars and it has about 70 billion dollars in debt
  2. Like Kyndryl, Multiple Securities Fraud Investigations Into IBM
    Remember what happened to Kyndryl
  3. Who Next After IBM? (Bubbles Don't Last Forever)
    the demise of companies with "ai" in their name/domain
  4. GNU/Linux Estimated at 8% "Market Share" Today (in statCounter)
    Days ago it said 7.1%, then 7.3% or 7.4%

    New

  5. IBM Down to $211.20, the Market in General is Up
    No recovery for IBM today
  6. UEFI 'Secure Boot' Still Not Secure in 2026, New Holes (or Bypasses) Still Being Found
    In 2026 there are still many people who call it "secure" and pretend to themselves that it is about security. It's not. It never was.
  7. Gemini Links 15/07/2026: Lab 6, Retrospective 2, and "Getting Back Into Gemini"
    Links for the day
  8. Links 15/07/2026: "Gianni Infantino Under Fire" and "Todd Blanche's Record Raises Alarming Questions About the Future of the US DOJ"
    Links for the day
  9. Allegedly More IBM RAs (Mass Layoffs) Same Day the Stock Crashed
    No paper trail, so it never happened, right?
  10. Techrights Was Right: Microsoft's Layoffs Tally Was False, Far More People Are Being Sacked
    "The Xbox Bloodbath Is Actually Way Bigger Than It Seems"
  11. IBM Sinking to Lowest Levels Since 2024, But Will Any Executives Be Arrested for Securities Fraud?
    52-week high of $332.46 and now down to $212.94
  12. Microsoft Whistleblowers Say "The Entire Thing is Going to Fall Apart" and There Are "No Benefits" to Being Part of Microsoft
    "Multiple sources, who chose to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal"
  13. IBM's Crash Continues Today
    Stocks go up and down, but they don't typically go down by over 25% in a single day
  14. How Long Before GNU/Linux is Measured at 20% in Chad?
    The main way to get people to adopt Vista 11 is to sell them a new PCs and in poor countries it happens a lot less
  15. Making Techrights Faster Down Under (Australia and New Zealand)
    there's more to life than speed
  16. Strikes at the EPO Approved for the Rest of the Year, "€1,3 Billion Taken From Staff Income"
    Intensity can be revised and increased over time
  17. Focusing on What We Really Ought to Focus on
    Today we'll focus mostly on EPO affairs
  18. Violence is Not a Joke
    "Police say Widdecombe killing was targeted but motive remains unclear"
  19. How to Properly Measure the Performance of a Patent Office
    A "contribution from staff [which] is published by SUEPO Munich."
  20. EPO "Cocaine Communication Manager" - Part XIV - "Not One of Us" (How the Group Dubbed by EPO Insiders "Alicante Mafia" Pushes Out Talent, Replacing It With Friends)
    misuses the EPO's budget like it is a fountain of money for his friends
  21. LibreTech Collective Abandons Microsoft GitHub and All Other Proprietary Software
    Each time a project eliminates control by a hostile party it stands to gain
  22. Links 15/07/2026: US Regime "Cuts Two Utah National Monuments by More Than 90%", "Hormuz is Less Crucial Than It Was"
    Links for the day
  23. Gemini Links 15/07/2026: Old Computer Challenge, "Trial by Fire", LLM Slop Destroying Companies
    Links for the day
  24. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  25. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, July 14, 2026
    IRC logs for Tuesday, July 14, 2026
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-07-09 to 2026-07-15
    4824 /irc.shtml
    3049 /index.shtml
    2813 /browse/latest.shtml
    2428 /browse/index.shtml
    1278 /n/2026/07/11/Blogs_May_be_Making_a_Comeback_They_re_Not_Fediverse_They_Are_J.shtml
    1095 /about.shtml
    864 /n/2026/07/12/How_We_Do_Techrights_and_What_s_Changing_Next_Week.shtml
    862 /n/2026/07/08/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    839 /n/2026/07/11/Links_11_07_2026_Trademark_wars_of_Influencer_Culture_Xinuos_Us.shtml
    789 /n/2026/07/06/Community_Sites_Need_Genuine_Collaboration_and_True_Autonomy.shtml
    787 /intro.shtml
    732 /n/2026/07/11/Links_11_07_2026_Wednesday_Saturday_News_Catch_up.shtml
    652 /n/2026/07/12/Amid_Strikes_and_Industrial_Actions_Young_Professionals_at_the_.shtml
    617 /n/2024/09/15/Very_Few_Invidious_Instances_Still_Work_for_Video_Playback.shtml
    571 /n/2026/07/07/Links_07_07_2026_Microsoft_Cuts_Doom_id_Software_and_Turkey_Det.shtml
    568 /n/2025/03/24/Days_Ago_yewtu_be_Found_a_Workaround_That_Made_Invidious_Work_A.shtml
    552 /n/2026/07/12/Why_U_No_Use_AI.shtml
    547 /n/2026/07/10/IRC_Proceedings_Thursday_July_09_2026.shtml
    545 /n/2026/05/08/Over_97_of_the_Linux_Foundation_s_Budget_Goes_Not_to_Linux.shtml
    544 /n/2026/07/12/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    541 /n/2026/07/10/The_Register_MS_AI_More_Than_80_Times_in_One_Article_But_It_s_N.shtml
    532 /n/2026/07/11/Prioritising_High_Importance_News.shtml
    523 /n/2026/07/10/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    517 /n/2026/07/12/Links_12_07_2026_European_Commission_Versus_Addictive_Design_Go.shtml
    512 /n/2026/07/11/Following_Corrections_and_Adjustments_statCounter_Sees_GNU_Linu.shtml
    511 /n/2026/07/11/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    503 /n/2026/07/12/Red_Hat_Staff_Says_IBM_Policy_Has_Stigmatised_Him_as_a_Tool_and.shtml
    501 /n/2026/07/13/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    495 /n/2026/07/07/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    495 /n/2026/07/11/SUEPO_Munich_Report_on_the_Recent_EPO_Demonstration_and_Rolling.shtml
    487 /n/2026/07/10/Over_at_Tux_Machines.1.shtml
    478 /n/2026/07/12/EPO_Cocaine_Communication_Manager_Part_XIII_At_the_EPO_Cocaine_.shtml
    476 /n/2026/07/07/A_Break_From_the_Routine.shtml
    473 /n/2026/07/11/Canonical_is_Selling_Microsoft_It_Pays_The_Register_MS_to_Sell_.shtml
    470 /n/2026/07/14/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    470 /n/2026/07/14/IBM_Stock_Collapses_and_It_s_Only_the_Beginning.shtml
    466 /n/2026/07/11/North_America_GNU_Linux_Measured_at_10.shtml
    457 /n/2026/07/12/Links_12_07_2026_Palantir_Unrest_and_Wireshark_4_6_7.shtml
    451 /n/2026/07/12/IRC_Proceedings_Saturday_July_11_2026.shtml
    450 /n/2026/07/11/Corporate_Media_Blame_the_People_Who_Enter_the_Abandoned_IBM_Bu.shtml
    450 /n/2026/07/11/ChromeOS_and_GNU_Linux_in_the_United_Kingdom_Reach_11.shtml
    441 /n/2026/07/14/Links_14_07_2026_The_Freedom_of_Information_Act_Is_in_Serious_T.shtml
    440 /n/2026/07/11/Gemini_Links_1_07_2026_Old_Computer_challenge_Poems_Antenna_and.shtml
    433 /n/2026/07/11/IRC_Proceedings_Friday_July_10_2026.shtml
    429 /n/2026/07/14/IBM_the_Next_Bear_Stearns.shtml
    429 /n/2026/07/14/In_Defence_of_Physical_Tickets.shtml
    427 /n/2026/07/12/Keeping_Available_the_Site_at_All_Times.shtml
    426 /n/2026/07/10/IRC_Proceedings_Wednesday_July_08_2026.shtml
    425 /n/2026/07/12/Gemini_Links_12_07_2026_Studying_Languages_and_2026_Old_Compute.shtml
    424 /n/2026/07/12/Increasing_Output_by_Focusing_on_Originals.shtml
    416 /n/2026/07/12/GNU_Linux_Approaches_5_in_Australia.shtml
    416 /n/2026/07/12/Links_12_07_2026_New_Instrument_Time_and_PalmOS_Experiences_in_.shtml
    414 /n/2026/07/12/Techrights_IRC_Turns_5_Without_a_Code_of_Conduct_Code_of_Conduc.shtml
    407 /n/2026/07/12/Europe_EU_is_Moving_Towards_Independence_Fast_to_Adopt_Free_Sof.shtml
    406 /n/2026/07/12/What_If_Era_of_AI_and_AI_Revolution_Fake_News_Never_Happened.shtml
    405 /n/2026/07/12/Freedom_of_Choice_or_Freedom_Versus_Choice_or_When_All_Choices_.shtml
    404 /n/2026/07/15/Links_15_07_2026_US_Regime_Cuts_Two_Utah_National_Monuments_by_.shtml

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Fuzzing or Fuzz Hype in Relation to Linux Bugs
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System76 Launches Next-Gen Adder Pro Linux Laptop with 2K OLED Display
System76 launches new-generation Adder Pro Linux laptop with a 2K OLED display, up to 96GB RAM, up to 4TB storage, NVIDIA RTX 50 Series graphics, and Intel Core Ultra 7 356H.
Linux 7.2, Third RC (rc3)
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IBM's Trouble is Also Red Hat's Problem [original]
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KDE leftovers
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Today or yesterday I began experimenting with a new approach
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statCounter Sees GNU/Linux on 1 in 13 Laptops/Desktops [original]
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only 3 more for now
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