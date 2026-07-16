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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 16, 2026



Quoting: I switched to COSMIC and discovered the dual-monitor workspace feature KDE should have shipped with —

So I've been caught up on the COSMIC hype train. I've been a loyal KDE user for about a year now, but when I caught wind of what COSMIC is doing, I decided to give it a go. I noticed that it had only been released in December 2025, so imagine my surprise when I saw that it had already spread outside its home base of Pop!_OS and that I could download it on my openSUSE distro with a few console commands.

I downloaded COSMIC, booted it up, and immediately discovered that the desktop environment handles multiple monitors far better than any I've tried yet. So, here's why COSMIC is handling my dual monitors the way I actually need it to