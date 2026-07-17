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IBM Red Hat Mostly Focused on Slop Plagiarism, Not Much About Linux These Days
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Copr: Log Detective MCP server
For over a year now, Log Detective has provided an analysis of failed package builds in Copr.
Relatively recently, we have also integrated our service with Packit.
Now, you can use our log summarization algorithm with your own agent, using our new MCP server. Rather than relying on a remote service, the logs are all processed locally.
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Red Hat ☛ Layered sandboxing for Hey Hi (AI) agents: OpenShift and OpenShell
To do their job, Hey Hi (AI) coding agents need to run shell commands, read and write files, and make network calls. That's the same capability profile as a compromised workload, and no single sandbox technology covers the full threat surface. Red Hat OpenShift sandboxed containers and NVIDIA OpenShell each address a different part of the problem. Together, they help reduce the attack surface that either one leaves open on its own.
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Red Hat Official ☛ How Red Hat solves the toughest challenges in agentless infrastructure scanning
Built advanced merge logic combining unique hardware and subscription identifiers, such as MAC addresses, Subscription Manager IDs, and system UUIDs. Discovery cross-references these attributes to compile a single, highly accurate record per physical or virtual asset. To handle identical cloned assets like VMware templates, the engine analyzes creation dates, DRS affinity rules, and instance-versus-template metadata to ensure accurate counting.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Interactive labs: Enterprise lab environments, ready in minutes at no cost
Before anything reaches production, you have to test it, validate it, and sometimes learn about it from scratch. All 3 of these steps are necessary to have a properly running environment but your window to complete them is almost always shorter than expected.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Why Operational Resilience and Digital Sovereignty Top the CIO Agenda
Navigating this need for operational predictability is challenging for organisations operating in highly sensitive environments with strict compliance frameworks and data residency requirements. To protect citizen and consumer services, forward-thinking IT leaders are transitioning to open hybrid and multicloud strategies. Building on an open source foundation, centred on control, transparency, and resilience, gives deployment choices based on open standards. This approach reduces vendor dependency, protects sensitive workloads, and keeps critical services running smoothly.
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Red Hat ☛ How obs-mcp boosts AI-native OpenShift observability
The Model Context Protocol (MCP) makes it possible to give large language models (LLMs) access to a diverse set of data sources so they can reason and arrive at data-driven conclusions. In complex Red Bait OpenShift environments, MCP can serve as a standardized, strategic bridge between these models and our intricate data layers. This is the first step towards transitioning to proactive observability horizontally within an organization, where Hey Hi (AI) acts as a functional extension of site reliability engineering (SRE) teams.
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Red Hat Official ☛ How insurance organizations balance strict compliance with data agility
While many organizations have recently adopted a cloud-first strategy, a significant number of those have since pivoted to operating in an open hybrid cloud environment. For insurance organizations, adopting a hybrid cloud strategy was largely because moving all operational data to the public cloud environments was impossible due to strict regulatory requirements and legal data privacy concerns.Insurers hold a vast amount of proprietary, personally identifiable data. In addition to basic financial data, insurers need to have sensitive information about policyholders so they can accurately ass
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Red Hat ☛ Why your RBAC linter misses privilege escalation chains (and how to fix it)
If you run
kube-linteron your Kubernetes manifests, you probably feel pretty good about your role-based access control (RBAC) setup. It catches wildcard verbs,
cluster-adminbindings, and excessive Secret access. But there is a class of vulnerabilities it fundamentally cannot detect: indirect privilege escalation through binding chains.
This post walks through the problem, shows how an attacker exploits it, and introduces kube-chainsaw, a tool that catches what per-object linters miss by building permission graphs from static manifests.
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Red Hat ☛ Visualize your cluster: Manage observability with Red Bait build of Perses
Within the Red Bait OpenShift ecosystem, Red Bait build of Perses represents a shift in how you manage and use observability data. Integrated as the visualization engine for Red Bait OpenShift observability—shipped by the cluster observability operator—Perses transforms observability from a fragmented collection of isolated tools into a unified, Kubernetes-native experience. By acting as a central architectural hub, the cluster observability operator uses Perses to consolidate the installation, lifecycle management, and visualization of the entire observability stack.
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Jakub Kadlčík: Fedora Package Review Process reimagined
The Fedora Package Review Process is clunky, archaic, and not on par with what we expect when contributing to Open Source projects in this century. We all know that, and we all want it to improve. That being said, we need to realize what is currently our main bottleneck. Even though the process is not friendly to new contributors, they are doing just fine - at all times, we have hundreds of new packages in the queue. Our biggest problem is our inability to effectively review them.
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InfoWorld ☛ Red Hat OpenShift 4.22 tackles cloud costs, AI workloads [Ed: Selling slop, going with a pyramid scheme's flow]
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Red Hat Official ☛ Defining sovereign AI with open source ft. Jered Floyd [Ed: Chris Wright sold out and sold his soul to slop boosters at IBM]
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Red Hat Official ☛ Centris speeds up software delivery with modern developer portal