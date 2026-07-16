The seunshare program is part of the SELinux “sandbox” feature, which is used to confine untrusted programs using Linux mount namespaces and restrictive SELinux policies. The program is designed to be installed with setuid-root privileges, accessible to all users in the

We have been asked to review the program’s security with the intention of assigning the setuid bit to it on SUSE distributions in the future. Fedora GNU/Linux already ships this program with setuid-root enabled; other SELinux-enabled GNU/Linux distributions may do so as well.