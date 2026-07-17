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Free and Open Source Software
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Iodine - high-performance HTTP and WebSocket server
Iodine is a high-performance HTTP and WebSocket server for real-time Ruby applications.
It wraps the facil.io C framework and provides native Pub/Sub, static file serving, and asynchronous networking.
This is free and open source software.
Nicolino - static site generator
Nicolino is a static site generator written in Crystal. It converts Markdown content into websites containing blog posts, standalone pages, documentation and image galleries.
The software supports custom taxonomies, RSS feeds, full-text search and automatic XML sitemap generation. Its parallel, incremental build system avoids regenerating content unnecessarily.
This is free and open source software.
OpenEduCat - educational ERP system
OpenEduCat is an educational ERP system for managing academic and administrative processes within schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutions.
It is built on the Odoo platform and provides an integrated collection of modular applications.
The software handles students, faculty members, admissions, courses, examinations, attendance, fees, timetables, classrooms, libraries, facilities, and related educational operations.
This is free and open source software.
yamlfmt - format YAML files
yamlfmt is an extensible command-line tool and Go library for formatting YAML files.
It produces consistent output using an opinionated formatter while offering numerous options for adjusting the resulting style.
The utility can process individual files, recursively scan directories, accept glob patterns or read YAML from standard input. Its lint and dry-run modes make it suitable for pre-commit checks and continuous integration pipelines.
This is free and open source software.
SimUtil - launch and manage Android emulators and iOS simulators
SimUtil is a terminal user interface for launching and managing Android emulators and iOS simulators.
It lets you browse available devices, launch them with custom options, connect to physical Android devices, and access device tools from the terminal.
This is free and open source software.