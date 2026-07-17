Free and Open Source Software

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9to5Linux

MKVToolNix 100 MKV Manipulation Tool Brings New Features and Enhancements

MKVToolNix 100 (codename “Do Hot Girls Like Chords”) is here to improve the job queue in the MKVToolNix GUI with a context menu for opening copies of the selected queue jobs in the multiplexer as new settings without removing the queue jobs, and the ability to search for job descriptions, outputs, warnings, and errors.

Internet Society

New ITU Report Finds Community Networks Are Key to Reaching the Unconnected

There are many reasons why communities worldwide still lack meaningful Internet access, even decades after the Internet has become a staple of everyday life for others. Technical and policy limitations, geographic barriers, and high costs all play a part. More often than not, multiple factors are at play.

Digital Coercion: How Inaccessible Design Strips Financial Privacy

When we talk about privacy online, we usually picture companies harvesting our data, platforms tracking our movements, governments peering into our accounts. We rarely picture a blind woman in Islamabad who closes her banking app because an unlabeled button has just forced her to either wait until she gets home to finish a task or do it at work and reveal her bank balance to a colleague.

LinuxGizmos.com

HackRF Pro SDR covers 100kHz to 6GHz with FPGA-based processing

The HackRF Pro follows the same general architecture as its predecessor but introduces several RF, processing, timing, and connectivity improvements. These include a flatter frequency response, removal of the characteristic center-frequency DC spike, an onboard temperature-compensated crystal oscillator, additional memory, RF shielding, and a USB Type-C connector.

Clintech Pico Board exposes all 48 RP2354B GPIOs in Pico-compatible form factor

The RP2354B combines dual 150MHz Arm Cortex-M33 cores with dual Hazard3 RISC-V cores. Two processing cores can operate at a time, allowing developers to use two Arm cores, two RISC-V cores, or a mixed configuration with one of each. The microcontroller also provides 520KB of SRAM, three programmable I/O blocks with 12 PIO state machines, and 2MB of stacked in-package QSPI flash.

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Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 17, 2026

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Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Understanding the Foundation Board’s Role in the FreeBSD Ecosystem

  
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The Linux Tax is real—and it's holding desktop Linux back

  
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Blender 5.2 LTS open-source 3D graphics software is now available for download with new Fill tool, new Thin Wall mode, new Sample Sound node, a new Bevel node, and many other changes.


  
 


 
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MKVToolNix 100 MKV Manipulation Tool Brings New Features and Enhancements

  
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