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Pickford's Error

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 16, 2026



I "have much respect for England's goalkeeper, Pickford, who has very good reflexes," (he's honestly phenomenal) as I said this morning in my personal blog. Now in my 40s, I could not play too well for several years already (my claim to fame is being the goalkeeper for the Computer Science Department), but goalkeepers rely a lot less on stamina, so it's a lot about experience and technical skills (e.g. how to handle one-on-one situations). That's why many goalkeepers still play in the "Big Leagues" well into their 40s. I myself was a goalkeeper for many years (since before I was 10 ) and the first goal of Argentina leaves me a bit sour, as Pickford could have (or should have) blocked it. He was positioned poorly; I saw David de Gea making that same mistake several times. Yes, Pickford could not reach the ball, but had he chosen to stand near the centre (between the goalposts), then the match would possibly end very differently, as England just needed another 10 minutes of "bunker mode" (plus stoppage time).

Maybe in 2030 England will bring home an international trophy. Let's hope. Some talent will be gone by then. █

Image source: Tuchel retains FA backing despite Argentina loss - should he remain England boss?