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COSMIC 1.3 Desktop Environment Released with Frosted Glass Effect
Coming two weeks after COSMIC 1.2, the COSMIC 1.3 release introduces the highly anticipated Frosted Glass effect that makes your graphical session transparent. Frosted Glass can be tweaked from the Appearance page in COSMIC Settings, under the Style section.
Frosted Glass can be enabled selectively for windows, panels, applets, or the system interface. You can make any combination possible. For example, you can have a Frosted Glass effect only for the panel and applet menus, or only for the panel and dock.