Now, we also know that the tendency of the AIs isn’t to go and clean up code, reduce duplication, or focus on maintainability. Context windows (even the large ones!) can’t hold entire modern repos. They miss things. Most AI written code is additive, and is frequently duplicative. This is already happening.

Machines have a higher “tolerance” for complexity than people, which means we can now bear higher complexity budgets and tech debt. That is, modern AIs tend to be very good at reading code and following the flow of control, often faster and better than people. However, “debugging is twice as hard as writing a program in the first place. So if you’re as clever as you can be when you write it, how will you ever debug it?” still holds true. At some point the tech debt and complexity will be so high even the AIs won’t be able to deal with it. We’ve already frequently blown past human levels of code complexity. This is already happening.